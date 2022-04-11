Final Triple Crown SX450 event of the season at The Dome at America’s Center

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac enjoyed one main event win on his way to third overall last night at the final Triple Crown event of the season last night inside The Dome at America’s Center. His podium finish would help extend his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship points lead to 56 over second place with only four races remaining in the season.
Tomac used his time in practice to get comfortable on the technical track, ending up fourth in qualifying. The opening race didn’t showcase the great starts expected from the Coloradan, who came around the opening lap in sixth. With the track not allowing for a great opportunity to pass, he worked into a good pace and made it up to fourth to finish out the first main event. The second main event was more of the same, but this time Tomac had to work harder to make it up to his fourth-place finishing position after starting further back in eighth. Even with two fourth-place finishes, the red-plate holder was in a good position for the podium going into the final race of the night.
After two tough starts, Tomac pulled an impressive holeshot in the third main event. The clear track allowed him to put in fast laps and pull a healthy gap, eventually winning by a six-second margin. His 4-4-1 result propelled him onto the podium and allowed him to earn two extra points and increase his championship lead to 56 points.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head back outside for the unique circuit at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 16, for Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a tough night. The track was really challenging. Eli didn’t get the best of starts in the first two but rode really well. It was kind of a follow-the-leader track, but he did what he needed to do. Then in the third main event, he ripped an amazing holeshot and showed what he can do. He went on to win and ended up on the overall podium. He also gained more points in the championship, and that’s the most important part. Our end goal is the championship, so it was a good night in the end.”
“It was a good day and another good night for the championship points. It was hard-fought in the first two motos because I didn’t put myself with the lead group, so I was stuck behind in both of those first two. That was a little bit frustrating, but we never gave up, and then in the third moto, I got a really good holeshot and rode much better and found good lines on the track. It was a very technical track this week. It was a little bit of a slower track and a steeper track, so it was just a different feeling.”