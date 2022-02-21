2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicks off in Union South Carolina

The 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off its schedule in Union, South Carolina on Sunday with Husqvarna Motorcycles riders claiming three of the top-six positions in the stacked field of XC1 Pro competition. With Jordan Ashburn at the helm delivering an impressive third overall, it was Trevor Bollinger who headlined Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s efforts with a solid top-five finish, followed by teammate Craig DeLong close behind in sixth as he begins his official XC1 rookie season in 2022.
“I’m finally healthy and glad to be at the races. It’s been a long off-season working with all the guys,” Bollinger said. “I got a pretty bad start and finally inched my way up to third about halfway through and I really tried to catch Ben and Josh but I wasn’t able to make it happen. I’d catch them and then make some mistakes and then I got shuffled back and it took me a lap or two to get it all figured out. I was able to make a late-push and ended up fifth place, so it’s a pretty good day for me.”
“My whole goal for today was to try to ride as hard as I could for as long as I could,” DeLong said. “I got shuffled back and I tried to latch onto the freight train but that’s kind of where I was at the whole race. I got a little bit lucky with some people crashing and not finishing but for the most part I’m pretty happy with how I rode. I have some things to work on but it’s good to know where I stand going into the next round.”
XC1 Open Pro Class
1. Ben Kelley (KTM)
5. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
6. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
5. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 16 points
6. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 15 points