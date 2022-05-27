First Ducati MotoGP Mugello Circuit Wild Card in Play

Everything is set at Mugello for the Aruba.it Racing team’s first MotoGP wild card with Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP The Mugello Circuit (Italy) hosts the eighth round of the 2022 MotoGP season. It will be an emotional weekend for the Aruba.it Racing Team, protagonist of a historic first back-to-back between WorldSBK and MotoGP.

Michele Pirro and his Ducati Desmosedici GP, in fact, will get on track wearing the same colors as Alvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi, and the Ducati Panigale V4 R involved in the premier class of production-derived motorbikes.

Just a few days after the Estoril Round of WorldSBK in Portugal, the Aruba.it Racing team will be back on track for the Gran Premio d’Italia at Mugello; next stop will be Barcelona (Spain) for the Gran Premi de Catalunya (3-5 may), then the 2022 MotoGP adventure will come to an end at Misano in September during the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“I am very happy to be back in MotoGP, especially here, in Italy, at Mugello, after two very difficult years. I hope I can do well, have fun and give good results also to Aruba of which we all know the great commitment to motorcycling in recent years. Mugello is Mugello, there is nothing to add. When the Italian riders race here and at Misano, they must have the seventh gear, which is represented by the passion of our fans”.