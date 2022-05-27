Inspiration Friday #200: Motor Valley Fest 2022

Welcome, welcome to Total Motorcycle’s 200th Inspiration Friday! 200 weeks, almost 4 years, of great inspiring motorcycle stories! Motor Valley Fest 2022 event is on for this week. Explore the Land where Speed was Born…Modena, Italy. Motor Valley is the land where passion comes alive. The place where some of the world’s leading automotive and motorcycle brands were born and continue to build the legend of speed. Automobili Lamborghini, Dallara, Ducati Motor Holding, Energica Motor Company, Ferrari, Maserati and Pagani Automobili.

Timeless International circuits as Racing is in the DNA of this area. A sporting passion born and developed in some of the most important racetracks in the world. Autodromo di Modena, Autodromo di Varano, Autodromo internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari and Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Then Museums of Speed, Places that narrate the stories of legendary characters. Museums that preserve the relics that represent the genius and ingenuity of the men who made this land great. Dallara Academy, Lamborghini Museum Mudetec, Museo del patrimonio industriale, Museo dell’Auto Storica Stanguellini, Museo della moto di Scortichino – Glorie Italiane, Museo Ducati, Museo Enzo Ferrari, Museo Ferrari, Museo Ferruccio Lamborghini, Museo Francesco Baracca, Museo Horacio Pagani, Museo Marco Simoncelli – La storia del Sic and Museo Multimediale Autodromo di Imola Checco Costa.

Plus Passion and research meet in these pearls of the local area. Places where priceless treasures are kept and where enthusiasts can experience their charm and value. Collezione “Old Racing Spare Parts” di Mario Sassi, Collezione Ascari “moto Maserati”, Collezione Battilani, Collezione Bruno Nigelli, Collezione dell’Automobile Bandini, Collezione Guzzi Brunelli, Collezione Moto Poggi, Collezione Nello Salsapariglia, Collezione Parilla

Collezione Pasquale Mesto, , Collezione Pollini, Collezione Righini, Collezione Vespa Mauro Pascoli, Museo dell’Automobile e annessa Scuderia San Martino, Museo Demm Motociclomotoristico, Museo nazionale del motociclo, Piccolo museo della moto Bariaschi and Umberto Panini Collection.

So much to see, so much to do at the Motor Valley Fest: The art Of Innovation!

The open-air Motor Valley festival in Emilia-Romagna, to take place May 26-29 2022, will celebrate the land of motors with conventions, shows, exhibits, and a full program of activities designed for all two- and four-wheel enthusiasts. Four days of excitement and culture in the world’s most dynamic automotive district with the highest concentration of major automotive and motorcycle manufacturers, racetracks, museums, and collectors, eagerly waiting to welcome back enthusiasts for a shiny new edition.

The 2022 edition will be concurrent with Autopromotec, the International Biennial Exhibition of Automotive Equipment and Aftermarket, a worldwide reference point for the entire automotive aftermarket sector, which will take place in Bologna from 25 to 28 May.

How can you not be inspired to explore, ride and love motorcycles? Next week for #201 we will have a look back at all these years of Inspiration Friday.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Ducati and Motor Valley Fest as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Motor Valley Fest 2022. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Ducati is Preparing For The Fourth Edition of The Motor Valley Fest

Ducati taking part in open-air celebration of the Motor Valley Fest from 26 to 29 May, taking place in synergy with Autopromotec where part of the Ducati range can be admired inside the quadrangle of Bologna Fiere

Military Academy of Modena holds temporary exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the legendary victory of Paul Smart at the 1972 Imola 200 Miglia and the replica of the 2022 Ducati Desmosedici GP

Claudio Domenicali, President of the Motor Valley Development Association and Ducati CEO: “Motor Valley is an area where technology and beauty come together in a unique way and where the passion for speed is valued on a par with the celebration of the Italian lifestyle”

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, May 25, 2022 – The countdown has begun for the fourth edition of the Motor Valley Fest, the festival that pays homage to the history and the present of the legendary Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagna, scheduled in Modena from Thursday May 26 to Sunday, May 29.



This year’s appointment will be held in synergy with Autopromotec, the most important international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket, which will take place in Bologna from May 25-28, for a single major event inspired by the theme “The Art of Innovation “.



This year Ducati will again be participating center stage as a motorcycle benchmark for all two-wheel enthusiasts. The program of the Italian company includes four days of dedicated initiatives, round tables, meetings with managers, historical displays and exhibitions of the motorcycles in the range.



Ducati will turn on the spotlights on Thursday, May 26 at the inaugural conference to be held at the Pavarotti Municipal Theatre in Modena and at the round table dedicated to innovation and the future of electric mobility. Both events will feature Claudio Domenicali, President of the Motor Valley Development Association and Ducati CEO.



“Motor Valley is a unique industrial, touristic and cultural area, the beating heart of the economy of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the excellence of Made in Italy in the world, capable of uniting and enhancing the characteristics that distinguish it at an international level. An extraordinary territory characterized by the prestige and importance of its universities and by its historical, artistic and food and wine culture”, declared Claudio Domenicali. “The Motor Valley Fest, now in its fourth edition, with the theme ‘The Art of Innovation’ is an open-air celebration of all this, as well as an important opportunity to meet and compare all the realities that are part of this incredible entrepreneurial context that is the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley. A place where technology and beauty come together in a unique way and where the passion for speed is valued on a par with the celebration of the Italian lifestyle.”



Also on Thursday, May 26 at the Open Laboratory – Ex AEM in Modena, Simone Di Piazza, Head of Innovation and R&D Services Ducati, will hold an in-depth meeting within the ‘Innovation & Talents’ format, an important moment of discussion between the company and young people who want to discover the most requested skills and professionalism in the automotive world. His speech will cover the evolution process of a Ducati, from the experience accumulated on the track to the development of the series product.



For the entire duration of the festival, Ducati will be a guest at the Motor Valley Village at the Cortile d’Onore of Palazzo Ducale, seat of the Military Academy of Modena, with a temporary exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the legendary victory of Paul Smart at the Imola 200 Miglia race in 1972. On display there will be the three motorcycles that tell the story of the first two years of life of the twin-cylinder engine, a Ducati-branded project developed on the Modena airfield track. First the 500 GP which made its debut on 14 March 1971 right at the Modena airfield, then the 750 GT and to conclude the triumphant and legendary 750 Imola of 1972.



Also at the Military Academy of Modena, at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli stand, it will be possible to admire a replica of the 2022 Ducati Desmosedici GP bike entrusted for the current racing season to the riders Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller of the Ducati Lenovo Team.



But that’s not all. Ducati will also participate in parallel at Autopromotec, inside the quadrangle of Bologna Fiere, where it will exhibit some of the motorcycles currently in the range, such as the Multistrada V4 S, the Streetfighter V2, the Monster Plus and the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark.

