First two-time winner of season at 2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong became the first two-time winner of season 2023 in Round 8 of the Grand National Cross Country Series at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, taking charge of the points-lead on a weekend where teammate Trevor Bollinger made his return to competition with a P9 result.

Encountering a near-perfect outing in Mount Morris within the XC1 Open Pro division, DeLong took the holeshot and maintained a comfortable 15-second gap to second position. A minor crash saw him relinquish the lead, before a hard charge saw him reclaim P1 onboard the FX 350, which is where he would finish.

With his victory in Pennsylvania to become the first rider to earn two race wins this year, DeLong now moves into the championship lead, eight points clear of second position.

"This feels awesome – I'm lost for words," commented DeLong. "Pretty close to a perfect day with the holeshot, then I ran up front, which I felt I could manage. I had a little crash and Layne [Michael] got around me, but reeled him in, he made a mistake, and I was able to bring it home. Two wins this season, we're in a good spot, and I think that shows everyone what I can do."

After being sidelined with a broken scapula sustained earlier in the season, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Bollinger made a welcome return to GNCC racing this weekend on his FX 350, maintaining a consistent pace throughout the encounter to finish ninth.

"Today was good. I started with a great jump, then slid out in the first turn, which put me back to almost last," explained Bollinger. "It was really dusty, which made visibility tough, but I was able to stay with the group and click off my laps. First race back from a couple of injuries, so this result is a good way to come back."

Next Round (9): Snowshoe, WV – June 24-25, 2023 Snowshoe, WV – June 24-25, 2023

Mason-Dixon GNCC Results

XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Layne Michael, (GAS)

3. Ricky Russell, (YAM)

4. Jordan Ashburn, (HQV)

…

9. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Overall Championship Standings

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 168 points

2. Steward Baylor Jr, 160 points

3. Ben Kelley, 144 points

4. Jordan Ashburn, 128 points

…

11. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 14 points