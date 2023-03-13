Francesco Bagnaia tops MotoGP timesheets in final pre-season test Portimao

Francesco Bagnaia tops the timesheets in the final pre-season test at Portimao. Sixth quickest time for Enea Bastianini

Seven Desmosedici GPs in the first eight places of the standings at the end of two days of testing in Portugal

Francesco Bagnaia dominated the latest pre-season test, which concluded this afternoon at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão (Portugal). The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, who was already the fastest at the end of the first day yesterday, could set a formidable lap time of 1:37.968 this afternoon, confirming himself at the top and improving the current circuit record by 757 thousandths. At the Portimão track, which will host the opening round of the 2023 MotoGP season in less than two weeks, Bagnaia got positive feedback from his Desmosedici GP 2023 and declared himself satisfied with the work completed with his team.

Despite being hindered by technical issues and a crash on the first day, the last test was also positive for Enea Bastianini. The rider from Rimini finished in sixth position, with a time of 1:38.373, 405 thousandths behind his teammate, as he completed a total of 118 laps over the two days.

There are seven Ducatis in the top eight positions. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) finished in second place behind Bagnaia, while Luca Marini (VR46 Racing Team) finished fourth ahead of teammate Marco Bezzecchi. Behind Bastianini finished Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing) in seventh and Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) in eighth.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:37.968 -139 laps)

“I’m thrilled with how the five days of pre-season testing went, including the three days in Malaysia last month. We improved in every session and completed our work programme. I like the new bike and prefer it to last year’s, but now we must keep our feet on the ground and keep working with our heads down to be fast on every track. The other manufacturers have also taken important steps forward, so we must stay focused. We can say ‘mission accomplished’: we are ready to face the new season.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (1:38.373 – 118 laps)

“These two days have been positive even though we were really unlucky yesterday. Today we started with a different mentality, which allowed us to take big steps forward straight away, and in general, we worked really well. We didn’t do any particular tests, but we focused mainly on the set-up of the bike and my riding style ahead of the first race, which will be held here in less than two weeks. I think we are still missing something to be able to fight for the win, but we are not far away. Today I also did my first sprint race simulation, and I think tyre life won’t be a problem, but we still haven’t chosen which one to use for Sunday’s race. In any case, I am happy and ready to get back on track for the first Grand Prix of the year”.

Everything is ready for the first round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, which will be held at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão from 24th-26th March.