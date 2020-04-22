Free Netflix Alternative: BMW’s Reclaim the Future Series

Munich. Since October 2019, the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt has been a new meeting place and a modern dialog platform for movers and shakers with an innovative spirit. From a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions, visitors will get an insight into ideas, concepts and technologies that could soon shape the cities of the future. The FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt has now found a visionary cooperation partner – 1E9. The think tank with its own community, digital magazine and events is a home for people optimistic about the future. On the one hand, it provides information about new technologies and their social implications, and on the other hand it offers anyone thirsting for knowledge a space which can be a hotbed for constructive discussions and joint ideas.

Shaping the future together.

This year, the two partners will jointly run a series comprising eight events between April and December. Revolving around the slogan of “Reclaim the Future”, topics on the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and biotech will be presented and discussed. The set of events is targeted specifically at experts from various specializations, developers, visionaries and anyone else who has an interest in these issues. On April 28, 2020, the series will be launched at the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt with the hot topic of “Urban resilience: why we need resilient cities”. There will be another joint event at the 1E9 conference in Munich.

April 28, 2020 from 7 pm: Urban resilience: why we need resilient cities.

Even beyond the current pandemic, cities are facing a number of challenges. For example, they depend on energy and food from the region and around the world, often have an overburdened mobility concept, and social problems are particularly pronounced in urban areas.

So how can cities respond to the current corona crisis and the many other challenges, especially climate change? Effective action only works when pulling together – through social cohesion, rapid and innovative adaptability of society and the widespread use of new technologies. This is how cities can truly become resilient.

Several speakers will shed light on this topic in a variety of formats on April 28 as part of the digital launch event “Urban resilience: why we need resilient cities.”. First up will be Felix Beer from the IZT – Institute for Future Studies and Technology Assessment with a keynote presentation entitled “Resilience?!? Why it’s time for resilient cities.” This will be followed by a panel discussion which will look at the contribution that technology can make to the resilience of cities. Guests include Karim Tarraf from Hawa Dawa, David Balensiefen from gridX, Sebastian Hofer from the “freifahrt” podcast and Maximilian Lössl from Agrilution. The event will be concluded by a live interview with Sophie Jonke from the ReDi School on the subject of how Munich is pulling together digitally during this crisis. You can watch the whole event live and online.

The complete calendar of events, further information on all the events, and live streams can be found at www.bmw-welt.com/futureforum.

The dates at a glance:

Reclaim the Future

When: April to December

Where: FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt

Entry: Free

Urban resilience: why we need resilient cities.

When: April 28, 2020 from 7 pm

Where: Digitally in German (all information here)

Entry: Free

1E9 conference

When: July 15 and 16, 2020 (alternative date: November 11 and 12, 2020)

Where: Deutsches Museum Munich

Entry: Tickets for the conference are available here.