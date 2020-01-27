Get Your Motor Running: New 2020 Harley-Davidson 131 Engine

January 27, 2020 Michael Le Pard 2020 Motorcycle Models, News, What’s New Comments Off on Get Your Motor Running: New 2020 Harley-Davidson 131 Engine
Harley-Davidson-milwaukee-eight-131

Harley-Davidson-milwaukee-eight-131

Harley-Davidson fans, Get Your Motor Running! Harley-Davidson introduces the biggest, baddest, most powerful engine ever offered and you have to see it to believe it folks! The new Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 is a high-revving, high-performance cam bearing and high-compression engine with 131 ft-lb of stump ripping torque guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Available in oil-cooled or twin-cooled, black and chrome or black and gloss black design and best of yet, you can even order one up and put it into your 2017 or newer Harley-Davidson touring bikes. What amazes a rider like me is it is “affordable” too, at a tick of $6000 you can have this bad boy in your Harley-Davidson in no time flat. On a side note, I suspect we just might see the 131 in 2021/2022 Harley-Davidson CVO models, just like we did the 114 and 117’s. Stay tuned.

See and read more at our very special 2020 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Engine only at Total Motorcycle.

If you are not reading this on and getting your motorcycling information from Total Motorcycle.com; you are not getting the TOTAL picture. 

 

2020 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Engine

ONE ENGINE TO RULE THEM ALL.

2020 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Engine:

The Biggest, Most Powerful Street-Compliant Engine Harley-Davidson Has Ever Created

Harley-Davidson offers power-hungry street riders a new performance option with the introduction of the Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Crate Engine for Touring model motorcycles. The new 131 cubic inch (2147cc) V-Twin delivers the biggest, most powerful street-compliant engine Harley-Davidson has ever created*. The Screamin’ Eagle 131 is a bolt-in replacement for 2017-later model Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycles originally equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight Oil-Cooled or Twin-Cooled™ engine, designed to run at high RPM and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. Riders of many late-model Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycles will experience commanding performance from the moment the throttle is cracked open on the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine, performance backed by the assurance of a factory limited warranty.

“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean. “The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”

https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/motorcycles/2020/2020-harley-davidson-screamin-eagle-milwaukee-eight-131-engine

About Michael Le Pard 3774 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles