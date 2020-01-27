Get Your Motor Running: New 2020 Harley-Davidson 131 Engine

Harley-Davidson fans, Get Your Motor Running! Harley-Davidson introduces the biggest, baddest, most powerful engine ever offered and you have to see it to believe it folks! The new Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 is a high-revving, high-performance cam bearing and high-compression engine with 131 ft-lb of stump ripping torque guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Available in oil-cooled or twin-cooled, black and chrome or black and gloss black design and best of yet, you can even order one up and put it into your 2017 or newer Harley-Davidson touring bikes. What amazes a rider like me is it is “affordable” too, at a tick of $6000 you can have this bad boy in your Harley-Davidson in no time flat. On a side note, I suspect we just might see the 131 in 2021/2022 Harley-Davidson CVO models, just like we did the 114 and 117’s. Stay tuned.

ONE ENGINE TO RULE THEM ALL.

2020 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Engine:

The Biggest, Most Powerful Street-Compliant Engine Harley-Davidson Has Ever Created

Harley-Davidson offers power-hungry street riders a new performance option with the introduction of the Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Crate Engine for Touring model motorcycles. The new 131 cubic inch (2147cc) V-Twin delivers the biggest, most powerful street-compliant engine Harley-Davidson has ever created*. The Screamin’ Eagle 131 is a bolt-in replacement for 2017-later model Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycles originally equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight Oil-Cooled or Twin-Cooled™ engine, designed to run at high RPM and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. Riders of many late-model Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycles will experience commanding performance from the moment the throttle is cracked open on the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine, performance backed by the assurance of a factory limited warranty.

“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean. “The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”

