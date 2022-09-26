Brilliant 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship for Ducati

Danilo Petrucci Finishes a Brilliant Second in 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

In his rookie MotoAmerica season, Danilo Petrucci does himself and Ducati proud



Sunnyvale, Calif., September 25, 2022 – Star rookie Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) has finished an exceptional second place in the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship after carding a third and a fourth-place finish at the season finale at Barber Motorsports Park.



The Italian took the title struggle with Yamaha’s Jake Gagne right to the season’s final race, with his eventual second place in the standings the best result for Ducati in the MotoAmerica era of AMA Superbike competition.



2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 376

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 356

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 304

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 286

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 190



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I am happy,” Petrucci said with a smile. “Happy to finish second in this championship because I fought with a really talented rider like Jake who has a good team and bike. We had many races, with third on Saturday, second on Sunday, so we need to get a bit better with setting the bike up early in the weekend. We gave it our best shot and we can be happy with our year.”

Josh Herrin Turns the Screws to Sign Off 2022 in Style

A dominant race two performance puts an exclamation point on a brilliant season



Sunnyvale, Calif., September 25, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) put the hurt on the MotoAmerica Supersport pack today at Barber Motorsports Park, the 2022 champion taking a dominant 17-second victory over Yamaha’s Rocco Landers.



Herrin had earlier finished race one in second, under one second off race winner Landers, but returned full of fire for race two, his win capping an incredible year in which his championship-winning margin was a massive 106 points.



The season marks Herrin’s first MotoAmerica Supersport Championship to go with his previous Superbike and Stock 1000 titles. The Californian will be back in red next year as a member of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati squad.



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship – Top Five

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 387

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 281

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 229

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 173

P5 – Luke Power (Suzuki) 149



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC #2): “The weekend went great,” said class champion Herrin. “Today, we were ready to go in the dry but also ready for it to be wet. We were able to get a big lead and maintain it to the end. I’m super happy with how the year went. Happy to get a championship for Ducati, and the Warhorse HSBK team is a great one to be a part of and I’m happy to be coming back with them next year.”