UnipolSai to back up the Ducati Team in the next MotoGP season

Bologna, 27th January 2020 – UnipolSai Assicurazioni is proud to officialise the partnership that will see the company once again next to the Ducati Team in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, that will start on the next 8th March in Losail, Qatar.

Following the agreement with the Ducati Team, the UnipolSai logo will be visible on the tails of the two red bikes from Borgo Panigale ridden by the Italian duo formed by 2019 MotoGP runner-up Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci. The logo will be present also on the riders’ suits, on their caps and the team uniforms, apart from other different Ducati Corse materials used in the paddock in each of the 20 races scheduled and official tests.

Vittorio Verdone, Corporate Communication & Media Relations Director of Gruppo Unipol said: “This is the fourth consecutive time that we are onboard the Desmosedici GP bikes of the Ducati Team. UnipolSai is excited about this partnership with Ducati Corse, and we are sure that the passion and aptitude towards innovation that always distinguishes us will be main characters in all the races of the MotoGP Championship this year, as we strive to be always a step forward”.

“We are delighted that our partnership with UnipolSai has been renovated for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our mutual satisfaction for the results achieved. We are proud to be able to show on our bikes and our riders’ suits the logo of UnipolSai, a big group that has deep roots here in Bologna, the “Motor Valley”, where also our bikes are born. Our team will do their best to fly the Ducati flag high in all the circuits around the world, knowing that we will be counting on the support and passion of such an important partner”, concluded Paolo Ciabatti, Sporting Director of Ducati Corse.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is an insurance company of Gruppo Unipol, a leader in particular on damages and car insurances. Active also in the life insurances branch, UnipolSai counts around 15,4 million of customers, and it occupies a position of preeminence in the national ranking of insurance groups for a direct deposit equal to approximately 12,2 milliards of Euros of which 7,9 for damages and 4,3 for Life Insurance (data until 2018). The company operates through the largest agency network in Italy, with over 2,800 insurance agencies and around 6,000 sub-agencies distributed throughout the country. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. controls UnipolSai Assicurazioni, and both are listed on the Italian stock exchange, with the first as one of the more highly capitalised stock.