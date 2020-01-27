GIACOMO REDONDI CAPTURES PODIUM FINISH AT WORCS SEASON OPENER

Redondi: “At the beginning, I tried to stay with the pack but after the first bit I tried to make my own pace and I was gaining time and catching up to the guys in front of me. I started the last lap really close to third and we finished on the box. I’m really happy, thank you so much to everybody that helps us out. I’m looking forward to the next round.”
Walton: “I had a pretty good jump off the start but I made two big mistakes on the K-Rail that definitely hurt me today. Once I found my groove, I definitely felt better. Coming into the next round in Taft, I should be in a lot better position so I’m looking forward to working on some stuff and coming back to the next round swinging.”
Next Round: Taft, California – February 21-23, 2020
Pro (MC) Round 1 Results:
1. Taylor Robert (KTM)
2. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
3. Giacomo Redondi (HQV)
…
6. Austin Walton (HQV)
9. Ryan Surratt (HQV)