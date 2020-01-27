GIACOMO REDONDI CAPTURES PODIUM FINISH AT WORCS SEASON OPENER

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Giacomo Redondi raced his way to a podium finish on Sunday for the opening round of the 2020 World Off Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Primm, Nevada. His teammate, Austin Walton, made his Pro debut with a solid sixth overall finish.

Redondi started off in the seventh-place position and he gradually climbed his way up to fourth by lap six. He continued to charge toward the podium and on the final lap he was able to make the move into third, where he ultimately scored a podium finish at the season opener.



Redondi: “At the beginning, I tried to stay with the pack but after the first bit I tried to make my own pace and I was gaining time and catching up to the guys in front of me. I started the last lap really close to third and we finished on the box. I’m really happy, thank you so much to everybody that helps us out. I’m looking forward to the next round.”

As for Walton, who made his Pro class debut on Sunday, he got off to a favorable start in fourth, quickly making the jump into third by lap two. A couple of mistakes on the K-Rail obstacle sent him back a few spots to seventh but he charged his way back to ultimately finish sixth in the Pro class.



Walton: “I had a pretty good jump off the start but I made two big mistakes on the K-Rail that definitely hurt me today. Once I found my groove, I definitely felt better. Coming into the next round in Taft, I should be in a lot better position so I’m looking forward to working on some stuff and coming back to the next round swinging.”

Next Round: Taft, California – February 21-23, 2020

Pro (MC) Round 1 Results:

1. Taylor Robert (KTM)

2. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

3. Giacomo Redondi (HQV)

…

6. Austin Walton (HQV)

9. Ryan Surratt (HQV)