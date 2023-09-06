He will not be replaced says Ducati for Enea Bastianini after Surgery

Pecco Bagnaia determined to race in Misano for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini. Enea Bastianini to miss his home race after undergoing surgery. He will not be replaced.



The Ducati Lenovo Team returns to the track this weekend to tackle the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, the twelfth round of the 2023 season, at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. It will be a different home Grand Prix for the Borgo Panigale squad. In the Catalan GP held just a few days ago, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini were involved in two bad accidents in which they suffered injuries of varying degrees.



After having impacted violently with the asphalt after a nasty highside and being run over his legs by another rider, Pecco Bagnaia walked away from the accident only with several bruises but no fractures. Therefore, he will be in Misano to race his home Grand Prix. However, the rider from Chivasso will have to undergo a medical check on Thursday to receive the doctors’ approval.



Enea Bastianini, who suffered a fracture in both his left hand and left ankle in Sunday’s multiple crash, underwent surgery Monday night at Modena Hospital and will be forced to miss his home race and the next two Grands Prix scheduled in India and Japan. The rider from Rimini will not be replaced in this race, with Bagnaia alone defending the colours of the Ducati factory team in Misano.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (260 points)

“On Sunday night, I went back home with the team, and after getting some rest, I immediately started preparing to be ready to return to the track in Misano. On Thursday, I will undergo the medical checkup at the circuit, and if, as I hope, the doctors give me the OK, I will be able to get on track on Friday for the first practice of my home Grand Prix. The San Marino GP is always a special event for us Italian riders and especially for us Ducati riders. I will do my best to be able to race on Saturday and Sunday.”



Circuit Information



Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli

Best lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:31.868 (165,6 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:31.065 (167,0 km/h) – 2021

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 305 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4,226 km

Sprint Distance: 13 laps (54,93 km)

Race Distance: 27 laps (114,1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)



2022 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Bastianini (Ducati), 3° Viñales (Aprilia)

Pole Position: Miller (Ducati), 1:31.899 (165,5 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:31.868 (165,6 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 182 (77 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 26 (16 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 24 (17 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (260 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) -18° (25 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (379 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (295 points)