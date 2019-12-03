2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Extreme Adventure Bikes Arrive!

Today we not only celebrate the release of the Triumph Tiger 900 lineup (900/900GT/900GTLow/900GTPro/900Rally/900RallyPro) extreme adventure bikes but also 10 more amazing new models from Triumph. I love the new Rocket3R but the new TFC Customs, Rocket 3’s, Roadsters, Classics, and Adventure bikes are amazing as well. Triumph has really stepped up their game for 2020.

See the very best 2020 Triumph Motorcycle Model Guide on the internet, the only one with full features, huge images, full specifications and MSRP’s from multiple countries. If you are not getting your information from Total Motorcycle, you are not getting the Total picture.

TFC (Triumph Factory Custom)

Exclusive limited edition lineup of ultra-premium custom motorcycles.

– 2020 Triumph Thruxton TFC – New model

– 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC – New model

– 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC – New model

Rocket 3

The new Rocket 3 motorcycle range is in a class of its own, with truly imposing muscular presence and magnificent style.

– 2020 Triumph Rocket 3R – New model

– 2020 Triumph Rocket 3GT – New model

Roadsters

Triple engine roadsters are precision-engineered for maximum everyday fun.

– 2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 – New model

– 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS – New model

Modern Classics

Legendary in every sense of the word with an unparalleled history of performance, racing success and cultural impact.

– 2020 Triumph Bonneville T100 Bud Ekins Special Edition* – New model

– 2020 Triumph Bonneville T120 Bud Ekins Special Edition* – New model

– 2020 Triumph Thruxton 1200RS – New model

Adventure

Open up a world of adventure, with motorbikes built to go the distance.

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 – New model

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900GT – New model

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900GT Low – New model

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900GT Pro – New model

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally – New model

– 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro – New model

A QUANTUM LEAP FORWARD IN ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLE CAPABILITY

Designed to set a new category benchmark for maximum adventure in every ride, Triumph’s new Tiger 900 is completely transformed with an all-new more responsive 900cc triple engine, an incredible standard of specification, new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology, and an aggressive new Tiger style and attitude. On top of that, the new Tiger 900 range is now significantly lighter than previous Tiger models, making these the most capable, agile and dynamic middleweight adventure bikes available.

A new name for a whole new generation Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro – Transformed for maximum off-road adventure, and road focused capability and comfort Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro – Transformed for even more urban adventure, genuine long distance travel and everything in between Tiger 900 – The new base road-focused Tiger, with a major step forward in capability and style



All-new more responsive 900cc Euro 5 compliant triple engine with

innovative new configuration Higher capacity new 900cc triple engine 10% more torque than the Tiger 800 model, peaking at 87Nm at 7,250rpm More power across the entire rev range, with 9% more in the mid-range New unique 1,3,2 firing order for greater character and feel Category-leading acceleration More characterful and distinctive soundtrack



All-new benchmark-setting ride from a significantly lighter Adventure bike New lightweight modular frame with bolt-on rear sub-frame and pillion hangers New tailored high specification suspension set-up tuned for maximum road

and off-road capability, with best-in-class electronic RSU (GT Pro only) New category-leading top-specification Brembo Stylema ® monobloc brakes Large 20 litre fuel tank for advanced touring capability



All-new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology New class-leading 7” TFT instruments (GT & GT Pro, Rally & Rally Pro only) New integrated My Triumph connectivity system (GT Pro & Rally Pro only) New optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control, controlled by an Inertial Measurement Unit (GT & GT Pro, Rally & Rally Pro only) Up to six riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Rider, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro New Triumph Shift Assist, up and down quickshifter (GT Pro & Rally Pro only) New all-LED lighting, with daytime running lights New secure mobile phone storage with USB charging



All-new aggressive Tiger style with more dominant adventure-focused stance The new benchmark for finish and detailing New premium bodywork with new colours and graphics



Accessible and adaptable A2 license capability via dealer-fit compliance kit (GT & GT Pro, Rally & Rally Pro only) Dedicated Tiger 900 GT Low Ride Height version available with unique suspension and lower seat 20mm adjustable seat height on all Tiger 900 models



65+ dedicated Tiger 900 accessories, adding to your adventure Accessories for added comfort, protection and capability, plus all-new luggage Two new inspiration kits: Trekker kit showcases the accessory options that add even greater touring capability Expedition kit showcases the extensive off-road focused accessories available, including new rugged panniers



The world’s longest running adventure bike story

The Triumph Tiger has an incredibly rich history, with a bloodline of dedicated off-road models spanning the last 80+ years. Starting in 1936 with the first Tiger competition models, the Tiger name has played a significant role in establishing the adventure category – from racing, to rallies, and to the birth and boom in adventure travel.

Launched in 2010, the Tiger 800 established a leading position in the middleweight adventure segment with its neutral and precise handling, torque rich triple engine, and accessibility to all riders. And in January 2018, during the development programme for the new model, the ‘Tiger Tramontana’ gave viewers of the gruelling Pan-Africa rally a very early hint of the aggressive new styling and poise of the new Tiger 900.

All-new more powerful and responsive 900cc Euro 5 compliant triple engine with

innovative new configuration

The all-new higher capacity and higher performance 900cc engine is now fully Euro 5 compliant, and has a new unique 1,3,2 firing order for greater character and feel. The result is improved intake noise under load, more feedback from the engine to the rider, an incredibly distinctive engine sound, and improved tractability and throttle feel, pulling harder, lower down. The result of that is a much closer association to the throttle character, sound and feel of a twin lower down, whilst maintaining all the torque, feel and delivery in the mid-range and top-end of a triple.

The new engine delivers a massive 10% more peak torque than the previous Tiger 800 models, now 87Nm at 7,250rpm, with improved torque low down and across the rev range. Power is also up across the entire rev range, with 9% more in the mid-range, and 95PS peak power at 8,750rpm.

Combined, this delivers more responsive acceleration, with 0-60mph, 0-110mph and 6th gear roll on times all significantly beating the previous generation model and the closest competition. Additionally, it gives the new Tiger 900 a much more aggressive, raspy and engaging triple soundtrack.

An all-new twin radiator set up is mass optimised with a reduced coolant volume. This improves cooling performance, and reduces the ambient heat felt by the rider. The new radiator style enhances the new models’ more striking adventure bike stance and poise. Its shape and position enable a further forward engine position, resulting in a more optimised centre of gravity (40mm forward and 20mm lower). This improves weight distribution for better handling and low speed balance, whilst other improvements to the sump and cooling system ensure it has no impact on ground clearance.

There’s also an all-new air box with a more easily accessible new air filter, plus a slip and assist clutch for added rider comfort.

Significantly lighter, all-new benchmark-setting chassis

Now up to 5kg lighter than the previous generation model, the new generation 900 delivers the most commanding and agile Tiger ride ever. The new steel trellis frame is not only lighter, but now has a modular construction, with bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers, delivering the most adventure-centric set-up ever for off-road focused riding.