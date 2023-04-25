HARLEY-DAVIDSON DOES THE DOUBLE AT ROAD ATLANTA

KYLE WYMAN DOES THE DOUBLE ON FACTORY HARLEY-DAVIDSON AT ROAD ATLANTA

Two Wins and Three Lap Records as Wyman Takes MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Points Lead

MILWAUKEE (April 23, 2023) – Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory rider Kyle Wyman scored two convincing wins in MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers races on Saturday and Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Ga. Wyman has now won three consecutive races on the team’s race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycle and leads the King of the Baggers series in points.

“This is so awesome to win three in a row and grab that points lead,” said Wyman after Sunday’s victory. “We had no changes to the bike today from yesterday. That’s how good this Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson bike is. I’m having a lot of fun with our Road Glide. Let’s keep the momentum going for Road America.”

Wyman paced the field in Friday’s qualifying session on the 2.55-mile Road Atlanta course, setting a new track record for the King of the Baggers class with a lap of 1:30.427. Wyman took the lead at the start of the eight-lap race on Saturday and pulled away from the field, opening a gap of 2.67 seconds by lap 5 and breaking his own track record with a best lap of 1:30.304. Factory Indian racer Tyler O’Hara finished second, 3.09 seconds behind Wyman. Hayden Gillim finished third on the Vance & Hines Racing Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory rider Travis Wyman finished in sixth place.

On Sunday, it was O’Hara leading the field from the start with Kyle Wyman on his rear tire. But before the end of the first lap, O’Hara ran off the track as Wyman challenged him on the brakes in turn 6 with O’Hara ultimately over-shooting the turn. Kyle then began to pull away from the field and led by 2.56 seconds after lap 4 and set yet another class record with a best lap time of 1:30.036. O’Hara recovered to finish second, 1.83 seconds behind Wyman, with Bobby Fong finishing third on the Roland Sands Indian. Gillim and James Rispoli finished fourth and fifth respectively on their Vance & Hines Racing Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles. Travis Wyman finished seventh on the Factory Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

After four of 14 rounds in the 2023 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Kyle Wyman leads the championship with 75 points, followed by Rispoli with 67 points and Gillim with 65 points. O’Hara sits in fourth place with 61 points. Team Saddlemen Harley-Davidson rider Jake Lewis is fifth with 37 points.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson® Factory Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory team returns to action June 2-4 in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 1

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Max Flinders (Ind) M3/Revolution Performance Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Hawk Mazzotta (Ind) Lloyds Garage

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 2