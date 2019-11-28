Holiday Sales Event Black Friday Savings Indian Motorcycle

Save upto 16% off PURCHASE OF INDIAN MOTORCYCLE PARTS, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES

NOVEMBER 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019

Get the Coupon

Sale ends 12/2 – Start your shopping early

Now through December 31, save up to $250 when you purchase Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel*. Offer is available at your local dealer or online with coupon code.

*Holiday Sales Event: Only one (1) coupon per customer can be submitted. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $25 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $50 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $2,500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying items and receive $250 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Qualifying purchase must be made between November 1st – December 31st, 2019. Offer is valid on current, clearance and limited time offer Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and their employees are not eligible for discount. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card, nor is it valid towards prior purchases. Available online and at participating dealers and subject to cancellation or change at any time without notice. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons or promotions, except the “Honoring Heroes” promotion (ask your dealer or visit the Indian website for more information). Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. By submitting this coupon with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Indian Motorcycle Company, its parent company, subsidiaries and/or affiliates, and authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Indian Motorcycle, its products, offers and marketing materials.

All third-party trademarks and related content are the property of their respective owners.

Indian Motorcycle® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc. When you’re enjoying your new Indian motorcycle, always wear a helmet and protective eyewear and clothing and insist that your passenger do the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read and understand your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

© 2019 Indian Motorcycle International, LLC

2100 Highway 55, Medina, MN 55340, USA | www.indianmotorcycle.com