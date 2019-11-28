Orange & Black Friday Savings Event at Harley-Davidson

With Christmas just around the corner, why not treat that special biker or ride partner in your life with a Harley-Davidson® gift? Available from your local authorised Harley-Davidson dealer or the online store at Harley-davidson.com, each of these 12 gifts are the perfect way to showcase a love of the Harley-Davidson brand.

Men’s #1 Genuine Classics Graphic Tee

99033-17VM

Harley-Davidson graphic tees are bona fide classics worn by rock stars and riders alike. The Genuine Collection is recognised for its stand-out graphics, so the #1 Genuine Classics Graphic Tee certainly deserves a place beneath the Christmas tree. This washed-down men’s short sleeve shirt is a cool choice paired with jeans – or anything else. Made of 100% cotton with a special wash for a hard worn, distressed appearance. Size S-5XL

Circle-03 Aviator Cap

97619-20VM

Need a special gift for that hard-to-buy-for guy on your Christmas list? Winter is setting in so keep them toasty with the new Circle-03 Aviator Cap. It’s what enthusiasts in hometown Milwaukee might wear on any given winter day – the thick quilted lining, ear flaps and furry trim are excellent defence against a forecasted polar vortex. Each hat bears the Bar & Shield logo. One size fits most heads.

Tool kit

94819-02

No Harley rider will want to be without this ideal carry-on tool kit designed specifically for use with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. This road trip-essential includes tools developed to perform most service functions in a pack that weighs as little as possible to keep the load light. The kit includes essential spanners, a multi-bit screwdriver, pliers, a spark plug socket and more, all in a stylish black nylon carry pouch embossed with the Bar & Shield.

HDMC Messenger Bag

93300101

Take to the road in style with the Harley-Davidson Messenger Bag, crafted to serve as a stylish commuter and day bag both on and off the bike. A padded shoulder strap makes for comfortable off-bike wear while the hook-and-loop flap is specially designed to fix to the sissy bar. Water resistant, light and featuring a padded laptop compartment and a tablet pocket, this is the perfect pouch for all your daily gear.

Women’s Distressed Print Pullover Sweatshirt

99113-19VW

Styled from soft sweatshirt fleece, this insanely cosy classic layer has you or your loved one covered when temperatures turn cool. This classic women’s sweatshirt is also trimmed with nostalgic distressed graphics for a retro feel – bang on trend!

Harley Detail & Protect Kit

93600057A

Furnish your partner with all the essentials to make their bike shine. Packed with detailer, sealant, chrome clean & shine, repair cream and special cleaning cloths and swabs, this kit ensures that the lucky owner will have a bike they are proud to show off.

Life membership – Harley Owners Group®

Contact the H.O.G. Customer Care Centre

Show your commitment to the one you love – and to the world’s greatest owners group, H.O.G.®! Lifetime membership of H.O.G. is great value for money and comes with all the benefits the Harley Owners Group has to offer – forever. It’s simply the greatest gift you can give to the Harley® lover in your life.

Weatherproof Dual Mode Battery Tender

66000181

The fully automatic Weatherproof Dual Mode Battery Tender provides optimal charging for Harley-Davidson Lithium LiFe or AGM lead-acid batteries, keeping your investment in tip-top condition over the winter months. It also features a waterproof, vibration and shock-resistant housing and LED front panel to indicate the state of charge.

Retro cuffed Pom Knit Hat

97611-20VM

Is someone in your life in need of a cosy winter hat? The bouncy pom-pom and knit-in motorcycle graphics will keep them cheerful until the snow melts and riding weather is here again! And here’s a hint – men’s knit hats and caps are the fastest, easiest and most loved stocking-stuffers every Christmas.

Women’s Sherpa Pullover Hoodie

96209-20VW

This is a new arrival and already set to be a favourite. Think of the softest thing ever, double it and you’ve got the Sherpa Pullover Hoodie. Styled from thick, fluffy teddybear fleece, this comfy women’s hoodie is like a cosy hug on a cold day – and that’s what you’ll be getting if she finds it among her Christmas gifts.

Women’s Quilted Compression Knit Jacket

97406-20VW

Another new arrival! Guard against dropping temperatures with the Quilted Compression Jacket. Quilted panels add warmth while the compression knit is all about stretch and fit. Put it all together and this women’s jacket is a cool mix of sporty design and casual function, complete with a zipper front and hand-warmer pockets.