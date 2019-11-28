Orange & Black Friday Savings Event at Harley-Davidson

ORANGE & BLACK FRIDAY IS COMING….
Black Friday has become a global phenomenon since it first started in the US, and now H-D® dealerships are getting involved in the action
Now Harley-Davidson® dealerships across the country are presenting their own version – Orange & Black Friday! It’s the ideal opportunity for getting some great Christmas gifts for your loved ones, or even for yourself.
Harley-Davidson dealers offer a huge range of authorised products, parts and accessories and collectables all under one roof. Many dealerships will be offering special once-a-year products and services for Christmas, with many also offering extending opening hours to make your Christmas shopping a positive experience in a welcoming atmosphere.
Check h-d.com for listings of the dealerships taking part in Orange & Black Friday and the special attractions they are offering….and check out our ’12 Harley gifts for Christmas’ for present inspiration for your loved ones.
UNDERNEATH THE CHRISTMAS TREE
Stuck for gift ideas for a Harley-Davidson® devotee? We’ve got you covered
With Christmas just around the corner, why not treat that special biker or ride partner in your life with a Harley-Davidson® gift? Available from your local authorised Harley-Davidson dealer or the online store at Harley-davidson.com, each of these 12 gifts are the perfect way to showcase a love of the Harley-Davidson brand.
Men’s #1 Genuine Classics Graphic Tee
99033-17VM
Harley-Davidson graphic tees are bona fide classics worn by rock stars and riders alike. The Genuine Collection is recognised for its stand-out graphics, so the #1 Genuine Classics Graphic Tee certainly deserves a place beneath the Christmas tree. This washed-down men’s short sleeve shirt is a cool choice paired with jeans – or anything else. Made of 100% cotton with a special wash for a hard worn, distressed appearance. Size S-5XL
Circle-03 Aviator Cap
97619-20VM
Need a special gift for that hard-to-buy-for guy on your Christmas list? Winter is setting in so keep them toasty with the new Circle-03 Aviator Cap. It’s what enthusiasts in hometown Milwaukee might wear on any given winter day – the thick quilted lining, ear flaps and furry trim are excellent defence against a forecasted polar vortex. Each hat bears the Bar & Shield logo. One size fits most heads.
Tool kit
94819-02
No Harley rider will want to be without this ideal carry-on tool kit designed specifically for use with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. This road trip-essential includes tools developed to perform most service functions in a pack that weighs as little as possible to keep the load light. The kit includes essential spanners, a multi-bit screwdriver, pliers, a spark plug socket and more, all in a stylish black nylon carry pouch embossed with the Bar & Shield.
HDMC Messenger Bag
93300101
Take to the road in style with the Harley-Davidson Messenger Bag, crafted to serve as a stylish commuter and day bag both on and off the bike. A padded shoulder strap makes for comfortable off-bike wear while the hook-and-loop flap is specially designed to fix to the sissy bar. Water resistant, light and featuring a padded laptop compartment and a tablet pocket, this is the perfect pouch for all your daily gear.
Women’s Distressed Print Pullover Sweatshirt
99113-19VW
Styled from soft sweatshirt fleece, this insanely cosy classic layer has you or your loved one covered when temperatures turn cool. This classic women’s sweatshirt is also trimmed with nostalgic distressed graphics for a retro feel – bang on trend!
Harley Detail & Protect Kit
93600057A
Furnish your partner with all the essentials to make their bike shine. Packed with detailer, sealant, chrome clean & shine, repair cream and special cleaning cloths and swabs, this kit ensures that the lucky owner will have a bike they are proud to show off.
Life membership – Harley Owners Group®
Contact the H.O.G. Customer Care Centre
Show your commitment to the one you love – and to the world’s greatest owners group, H.O.G.®! Lifetime membership of H.O.G. is great value for money and comes with all the benefits the Harley Owners Group has to offer – forever. It’s simply the greatest gift you can give to the Harley® lover in your life.
Weatherproof Dual Mode Battery Tender
66000181
The fully automatic Weatherproof Dual Mode Battery Tender provides optimal charging for Harley-Davidson Lithium LiFe or AGM lead-acid batteries, keeping your investment in tip-top condition over the winter months. It also features a waterproof, vibration and shock-resistant housing and LED front panel to indicate the state of charge.
Retro cuffed Pom Knit Hat
97611-20VM
Is someone in your life in need of a cosy winter hat? The bouncy pom-pom and knit-in motorcycle graphics will keep them cheerful until the snow melts and riding weather is here again! And here’s a hint – men’s knit hats and caps are the fastest, easiest and most loved stocking-stuffers every Christmas.
Women’s Sherpa Pullover Hoodie
96209-20VW
This is a new arrival and already set to be a favourite. Think of the softest thing ever, double it and you’ve got the Sherpa Pullover Hoodie. Styled from thick, fluffy teddybear fleece, this comfy women’s hoodie is like a cosy hug on a cold day – and that’s what you’ll be getting if she finds it among her Christmas gifts.
Women’s Quilted Compression Knit Jacket
97406-20VW
Another new arrival! Guard against dropping temperatures with the Quilted Compression Jacket. Quilted panels add warmth while the compression knit is all about stretch and fit. Put it all together and this women’s jacket is a cool mix of sporty design and casual function, complete with a zipper front and hand-warmer pockets.