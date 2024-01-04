Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Continues Impressive Form on Stage Two of Africa Eco Race

Following yesterday’s promising start to the 2024 Africa Eco Race, the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, in partnership with Riders for Health, claimed another double podium result on stage two of the event, with Pol Tarrés finishing second ahead of teammate Alessandro Botturi in third.

A short 11km liaison led riders to the start of Wednesday’s stage. Soon after entering the 383km timed special, competitors worked their way through a technical rocky section before reaching the first sand dunes of this year’s AER. Once riders were safely through the technical terrain, the special opened out into hardpack desert tracks, which led the riders to the finish line in Mhamid.

After placing a close third behind teammate Botturi on stage one, Tarrés improved on stage two to post the second-fastest time. Maintaining a strong pace throughout the special and navigating with precision, the 30-year-old was rewarded with the runner-up spot on stage two and now moves up to second overall in the provisional standings. The Andorran is fully focused on chasing down the early rally leader when stage three begins.

Botturi rode with Tarrés for much of the stage two special. Even with the terrain not quite to his liking, the two-time winner of the AER put his experience to use to clock the third-fastest time. Botturi now lies third in the overall provisional classification, sitting just one minute and 24 seconds adrift of teammate Tarrés in second.

The 15th edition of the AER continues with stage three. Considerably similar to stage two in terms of terrain and distance, the third special of the event features a 463km special and will undoubtedly be another gruelling day in the saddle for all competitors.

Special Stage 2 Results

Overall Provisional Classification

Pol Tarrés – P2 (4h19m13s)

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Second place today and I’m really happy with my result. I pushed a lot and rode with Alessandro for most of the stage, so it’s been a really good day. I did have a small crash however, and I hurt my foot, but I don’t think anything is broken. But it is a little painful. It might make things difficult tomorrow, but we will see. Either way, I’ll give 100% effort as always. It’s been a great day for the team today with me in second and Alessandro in third and I’m looking forward to stage three.”

Alessandro Botturi – P3 (4h20m20s)

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Today’s stage was very hard and for me, very physical. A lot of the stage was hardpack terrain with many stones, and it was tough on the body. I tried to push much as I could, but my pace wasn’t quite good enough. For sure I need to improve on this, but the race is long, and we will continue to take it day by day.”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“Today was a long day for the riders with them covering almost 400km in the timed special. Compared to yesterday, the stage was quite bumpy and rough, and it was a great test for the bikes and the riders. Having both riders finish second and third again is amazing, and for a large part of today they were riding together. The result is fantastic, but it’s a new day tomorrow and there is still a long way to go.”