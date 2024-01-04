BMW of North America Reports Q4 2023 and Full Year 2023 US Sales Results

BMW Sells 362,244 Vehicles in 2023, Setting a New Annual Record for the Brand in the U.S.

Sales of BMW Electric Vehicles Nearly Triple in 2023, Now Account for 12.5% of Total Sales.

Flagship 7 Series Sedan Sells 10,811 Units in its First Full Year in Market.

MINI Sales Rise 4% in Q4 2023, 13.5% for the Full Year 2023.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – January 3, 2024… BMW of North America today reported Q4 2023 and full year 2023 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, BMW sales in the U.S. totaled 107,881 vehicles, a 6% increase from the 101,738 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, BMW sales increased by 9% on total sales of 362,244 vehicles compared to the 332,388 vehicles sold in 2022. This represents a new annual record for BMW sales in the U.S.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales.

Following the market launch of the first-ever BMW i5 in November, BMW now offers four full battery electric vehicles in the U.S. – the BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, and BMW iX. BMW sold 14,374 battery electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 65.4% increase over the 8,689 battery electric vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, BMW sold 45,417 battery electric vehicles, which represents 12.5% of total sales for the year.

In addition, the company sold 25,318 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in 2023, bringing the total number of electrified vehicles sold to 70,735, or 19.5% of total sales.

“We attribute the success of 2023 to two main factors – the strength, breadth, and quality of our product line-up, and the close collaboration with our national dealer network,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “We excite and inspire our customers, regardless of drivetrain. Whether they prefer to drive one of our highly efficient internal combustion vehicles, a fully electric vehicle, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, we are delivering the ultimate driving experience with every drivetrain, in every segment.”

MINI Brand.

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 10,728 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% vs the 10,319 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, MINI brand sales increased by 13.5% on total sales of 33,497 vehicles compared to the 29,504 vehicles sold in 2022.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 & Full Year 2023.

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % TOT 2023 TOT 2022 % BMW passenger cars 45,395 40,396 12.4% 158,473 124,373 27.4% BMW light trucks 62,486 61,342 1.9% 203,771 208,015 -2.0% TOTAL BMW 107,881 101,738 6.0% 362,244 332,388 9.0% TOTAL MINI 10,728 10,319 4.0% 33,497 29,504 13.5%

The sales reported in today’s figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q4 2023 report occurred between October 3, 2023 and January 2, 2023. The sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in the full year 2023 report occurred between January 4, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

