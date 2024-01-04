BMW Motorrad celebrated its best year on record with +7% sales YoY

BMW Motorrad.

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 8,906 vehicles for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of +9.6% compared to Q4 2022. On the year, BMW Group Canada is up +12.1% with 35,436 units sold compared to the previous year.

“Thanks to our retailer partners’ hard work and consistent ability to manage ever-changing market conditions, BMW Group Canada delivered a successful 2023,” said Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “We brought many new innovations and enhancements to key models in 2023, and those updates were noticed by Canadians. It’s encouraging to see how well-received the all-new BMW 7 Series has been; it’s more than tripled its sales volume compared to 2022 – and nearly half of those sales are the all-electric variant. The completely-redesigned BMW X1 also made an impact in 2023. From a more-powerful, more premium and more tech-focussed BMW X1 all the way to the top-luxury BMW X7, we have a Sports Activity Vehicle perfectly suited to each customer’s needs.”

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive (04/2023).

“MINI had a solid 2023 as well, with sales up over 17%,” continued Scott. “This brand has never had so much to look forward to in 2024 and beyond, including the continued electrification of the lineup, a feature that suits these adventurous cars perfectly. MINI’s greatest strength has always been its capacity to bring together its community; it has one of the most-passionate fanbases in the industry. This community is stepping into a bright future with MINI. We’re looking forward to bringing it to life in the Canadian market throughout 2024.”

MINI Countryman S ALL4 (11/2023).

Offering thirteen options that plug in, the BMW Group significantly increased sales of electrified vehicles in 2023. Ten short years after the launch of the revolutionary all-electric BMW i3, the Group now offers electrified models ranging from cars of all sizes – like the MINI Cooper SE 3 door, BMW 5 Series and BMW 7 Series – through to small and full-size Sports Activity Vehicles like the MINI Cooper SE Countryman and groundbreaking BMW XM. With this wide range of electric, digital and sustainable products, the BMW Group increased sales of its plug-in models by more than 20% year-over-year, securing 20% of the overall sales mix as electrified models with 7,047 units sold.

“It’s a fascinating moment in the automotive industry,” concluded Scott. “Together with our valued retailer partners, we are creating a more digital, more electric, more sustainable and most importantly, more enjoyable future for our Canadian customers.”

BMW.

The BMW brand sold 7,833 units in the fourth quarter of 2023, which represents an increase of +12.3% over Q4 2022. On the year, the BMW brand sold 31,021 units, an increase of +11.3% over 2022.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the premium brand were up +30% year-over-year, securing 20% of the overall sales mix in 2023 and marking the best year of electrified sales on record. Notably, fully-electric vehicle sales were up +91% and made up 13% of the total sales volume.

Sales of the all-new BMW 7 Series more than tripled those of 2022. The flagship sedan was not only available for the first time with an all-electric powertrain, but that variant was offered at price parity with the internal combustion variant. The new BMW 7 Series had both a strong fourth quarter and strong year, up +138% and 260% respectively.

The third generation BMW X1 brings more power and an entirely new level of sophistication to the entry-level premium Sports Activity Vehicle market. Its enhanced design and the inclusion of the latest safety and technology features drew significant attention, helping it sell 4,773 units in 2023, more than tripling BMW X1 sales in 2022.

Ever known as a performance brand, BMW also delivered strong BMW M sales in 2023, with a +12.0% sales increase over 2022. The introduction of the all-new BMW XM – the most-powerful BMW M model ever made – helped position BMW Canada as the second-largest market globally for BMW M as a portion of overall sales.

BMW X1 M35i, M Frozen Pure Grey Metallic, Rim 20“ Styling 872M (06/2023).

MINI.

MINI reported sales of 4,415 units for 2023, an increase of +17.5% compared to last year. Strong sellers for the brand were the MINI 5 door – up +45.3% over 2022 – and the MINI Convertible – up +81.8% from last year. The MINI Countryman also did well, posting a +25.0% increase in sales volume compared to 2022.

Electrified MINI models experienced a decrease in sales in 2023, however, plug-in models made up 20.5% of total MINI sales in Canada.

The upcoming year brings an all-new MINI Countryman for MINI fans to enjoy, with the MINI Cooper S model arriving in Canada in the spring of 2024. An all-new, all-electric version will arrive later in the year. Fun events are planned, great benefits for MINI customers are soon to be announced, and fabulous new models are on their way. MINI promises to be an even more exciting brand to experience than ever in 2024.

MINI John Cooper Works (12/2023)

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YoY% YTD 2023 YTD 2022 YoY% BMW Brand 7,833 6,977 12.3% 31,021 27,866 11.3% BMW Passenger Cars 2,330 2,442 -4.6% 9,263 8,469 9.4% BMW Light Trucks 5,503 4,535 21.3% 21,758 19,397 12.2% MINI Brand 1,073 1,148 -6.5% 4,415 3,758 17.5% TOTAL Group 8,906 8,125 9.6% 35,436 31,624 12.1%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q4 and year-end 2023.

BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad celebrated its best year on record, with its full-year 2023 sales results up 7% over 2022. Securing multiple best-ever quarters throughout the course of the year, the two-wheeled brand sold a total of 2,789 units in 2023.

Adding to the successful sales year, Canadian motorcycle racer Ben Young won his third Canadian Pro Superbike championship on a BMW M 1000 RR during the season’s final race weekend at Shannonville Motorsport Park in Ontario in the fall. BMW Motorrad also partnered with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. The year also marked BMW Motorrad’s 100th anniversary for the storied brand. In honour of this tremendous accomplishment, the BMW Museum displayed more than 55 original motorcycles from 10 decades in its world-famous Museumsschüssel (Museum Bowl).

Enthusiasts know the GS is the heart of the BMW Motorrad brand. 2024 will see the market launch of the all-new R 1300 GS. The new, next-level GS will feature a new boxer engine, new suspension, significantly reduced weight and increased GS competence all round. With these enhancements, it is sure to remain the undisputed leader of the competitive field.

The new BMW R 1300 GS. (09/2023)

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YoY% YTD 2023 YTD 2022 YoY% BMW Motorcycles 337 344 -2.0% 2,789 2,605 7.1%