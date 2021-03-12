Injury and Surgery Won’t Stop Estenson Racing to Kick Off 2021 American Flat Track Season

Beach enters his second full season in American Flat Track looking to return to the top step of the podium in the premier class. The multi-time road race champion scored a pair of wins on a TT track during his debut season with the team in 2019. He and the team have been putting in a lot of hours this winter working on the development of the Estenson Racing prepped Yamaha MT-07 dirt track racer and they are eager to line-up in competition.

His young AFT SuperTwins teammate Carlile returns with the team for his sixth season. The 2017 AFT Singles Champion had a solid debut season on the Twin in 2019, overcoming an early-season injury and scoring a pair of wins in the AFT Production Twins class to end the year third in the standings. Unfortunately, the New Yorker re-injured his knee last year during testing and missed the final two rounds of the season to undergo surgery. Now that he’s back to full fitness, Carlile is ready for battle in the premier class.

Daniels heads into 2021 sporting the number-one plate on his Estenson Racing prepped Yamaha YZ450F. Although he didn’t qualify for the Main Event at last year’s season opener at Volusia Speedway, he came back swinging with a thrilling victory at the Volusia Half-Mile II. As the season progressed, the young phenom dominated the stacked AFT Singles class, launching a six-race win streak and a total to secure the crown a weekend early at the Charlotte Half-Mile. Daniels is eager to defend his title in what is only the 17-year-old’s second full season in the pro ranks.

Rush looks to build on last year’s debut season with the team. He scored three podiums and took the win at the Williams Grove Half-Mile I to end the year fourth in the standings. A proven title contender in the AFT Singles class, the Californian is eager to get back to racing and begin his title campaign.

The team also returns with the support of some powerhouse partners: Monster Energy, Yamaha Racing, Yamalube, WPS, FLY, Dainese, Motion Pro, Vortex, Hinson, Truline, and Utility trailers.