Harley-Davidson Museum‘s newest exhibit and event, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” and join the Official Pre-Party experience for an unforgettable evening of thrills and spills! Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Museum & Mama Tried Celebration, your inspiring motorcycle guide on what’s hot including the Feisty Crawdad Dip and Cajun Shrimp Po’boy Mardi Gras specials! Plus 2 other must-see inspiring events “My Papi has a Motorcycle” and Motorcycle Riding Experience Gallery to see as well.

Special exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together,” focuses on the builders, racers and fans that gather over a bike or a brew dead in the cold, Wisconsin winters. From outrageous custom bikes and restored vintage machines, Flat Out Friday racers and boonie bike races, this homegrown motorcycle show is celebrating its 10th Anniversary along with the H-D Museum’s 15th Anniversary! Plus see J. Shia’s unconventional 1972 350cc Sprint custom on display as well!

But that’s not all that’s happening either…From “My Papi has a Motorcycle”, Motorcycle Riding Experience Gallery, 15th Anniversary of the H-D Museum, Clubs & Competition gallery, “The Marquette Basketball Hour” and a special H-D Factory Outlet Sale from Feb. 22 – 25… more detail below:

“My Papi has a Motorcycle” will draw smiles from kids of all ages. It’s an exhibit that focuses not only on where you can take a motorcycle, but where a two-up motorcycle ride with a loved one can take you. A story of family bonds strengthened by the simple act of taking a joy ride on a two-wheeled machine!

Experience Gallery – With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle

The H-D Museum @ 15 – The Harley-Davidson Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2008

Long-Time Riders Exhibit: Lee & Pearl Lee and Pearl Christopherson have been together since meeting on a motorcycle in 1958 and rode together for 175,000 miles.

Clubs & Competition gallery highlights clothing from club members from primarily the 1930s and 1940s.

“Off-Road Harley-Davidson” (on display now) – In the decades before America paved its highways, early riders had to be prepared for all sorts of terrain: sand, clay or dirt – and wandering those makeshift byways were Harley-Davidson motorcycles

H-D Factory Outlet Sale, Feb. 22 – 25

“The Marquette Basketball Hour” with Shaka Smart, select Thursdays, 6 – 7 p.m., through March 7

Start the Mama Tried celebration at the H-D Museum as it celebrates its 10th anniversary

The Official Pre-Party gets the weekend started on Feb. 22.

MILWAUKEE, USA – Mama Tried, the homegrown motorcycle show that has resonated with builders, racers and motorcycle enthusiasts the world over, is back for its 10th anniversary in 2024! And the Harley-Davidson Museum provides the ideal starting point for your weekend. The official Mama Tried Pre-Party takes over the H-D Museum campus on Feb. 22. Here’s your chance to hang with the racers, builders and fans that provide that magic Mama Tried elixir. Plus, boonie bike races are back! Check out the Motorcycle Plaza track as it fills with minibikes darting toward the finish line, bragging rights, trophies and glory.

In between the races, pop up to Rumble (above MOTOR Bar & Restaurant) to shop the H-D Factory Outlet Sale where DJ Joey Hollywood will be laying down the beats and The Skin Museum provides fresh ink for those looking to take home more than souvenirs and gear. Plus, the H-D Museum will stay open until 8 p.m., giving you loads of time to check out all the eye candy found in the “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” special exhibit. It’s full speed ahead for another mototastic Milwaukee weekend.

AT MOTOR, there’s still time to try our mouthwatering Mardi Gras specials – available through Fat Tuesday (February 13) and laissez les bons temps rouler! MOTOR is also excited to partner with Third Space Brewery for a Beer Social on February 16. Enjoy five beers and food pairings as well as a take-away gift bag that includes a $5 MOTOR™ gift card, a limited-edition Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary pint glass and Third Space swag!

MOTOR will also be participating in this year’s Taste & Toast from the Downtown BID! We’ll be joining 18 other downtown establishments with a special menu of specially priced appetizers, small plates & libations. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 3.

Hoop heads, there’s still time to hop on the Marquette Golden Eagles bandwagon before the madness in March. There are just a handful of chances to hear directly from the head coach Shaka Smart, head coach for the Marquette men’s basketball team, as Marquette Thursdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant return in February.

Please also note that aside from MOTOR Bar & Restaurant (which will remain open seven days a week, Sun – Wed, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thu – Sat, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and private events hosted by 1903 Events, the H-D Museum™ campus will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in February of 2024. Additionally, the H-D Shop will be closed Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 for inventory.

PROGRAMMING / EVENTS

Official Mama Tried Pre-Party, Thursday, Feb. 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

Mark your calendars as we gear up for Mama Tried Motorcycle Show weekend with an epic pre-party Thursday, Feb. 22! From 5 to 9 p.m., join us for an unforgettable evening of thrills and spills as we fight off the chill. Hang out with Flat Out Friday racers, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show builders, and catch outdoor boonie bike races on the Motorcycle Plaza track. Head up to Rumble to shop the H-D Factory Outlet Sale with DJ Joey Hollywood laying down the beats and The Skin Museum providing fresh ink, plus drink specials at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and Can Room all night long. As you revel in the festivities, don’t miss the chance to explore our newest exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” as the H-D Museum keeps its doors open until 8 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., enjoy complimentary shuttles to Mama Tried Motorcycle Show Saturday from the H-D Museum campus.

H-D Factory Outlet Sale, Feb. 22 – 25

With the buzz surrounding the 10th annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, we’re thrilled to be a part of the excitement! Get ready for another great event—the H-D Factory Outlet Sale in Rumble on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, happening Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25, featuring fantastic deals on end-of-season and discontinued Harley-Davidson MotorClothes merchandise plus an exclusive assortment of officially licensed products.



H-D Factory Outlet Sale Hours:

Thursday, Feb. 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

*Valid only for onsite use in the H-D Factory Outlet at the H-D Museum on purchase of select, discontinued men’s and women’s Harley-Davidson MotorClothes merchandise and select official licensed products. Not valid for online purchases; not valid in the Harley-Davidson Shop at the H-D Museum. Prices as marked in the H-D Factory Outlet. Sale prices valid from February 22, 2024 – February 25, 2024.

“The Marquette Basketball Hour” with Shaka Smart, select Thursdays, 6 – 7 p.m., through March 7

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum is the place to be for all Marquette fans this season. Join us on select Thursdays at 6 p.m. when men’s basketballs Head Coach Shaka Smart, Jen Lada and players will break down all the Marquette action. Don’t miss Marquette Thursdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus to support the defending Big East Champions.

MUST-SEE EXHIBITS AND INSTALLATIONS

“Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” (on display now)

The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show and adjoining Flat Out Friday races are a bright spot in the dead of cold, Wisconsin winters. The show has amassed an army of followers and fans that give the weekend its signature style: People are the heart of the show; the bikes are the social lubrication. The Harley-Davidson Museum’s special exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together,” focuses on the builders, the racers and the fans that gather over a bike or a brew.

A riot of bikes awaits you: outrageous custom bikes, lovingly restored vintage machines and one as rare as hen’s teeth – 1929 FHAC with FLXI Sidecar Factory Racer. Don’t come alone; bring your crew. That’s what Mama Tried is about, after all. Check out the exhibit before Mama Tried and Flat Out Friday make their triumphant returns in February, then make plans to kick off the weekend at the Official Mama Tried Pre-Party on Feb. 22 at the H-D Museum. And hear directly from David Kreidler, curator of the exhibit, on the Mama Tried podcast.

1972 Custom Sprint 350 Single (on display now)

J. Shia’s unconventional 1972 350cc Sprint custom just went on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Inspired by Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet “Swan Lake,” Shia designed a dual bike project to reflect both the contrast and parallels of the black and white swans. The “white swan” can now be found at the H-D Museum. Shia’s build style for this project is unique in both function and materials, which she designed and fabricated all out of her Boston-based shop, Madhouse Motors. Shia incorporated unexpected parts from other products to create the bike: The headlight is the projector from a microscope and the taillight is a pencil sharpener. The carburetor intake is a modified juicer, and the foot-pegs are stove handles, while the turbocharger’s exhaust is a soprano saxophone bell. This amazing build is a symbol of ingenuity in moto customization and needs to be seen to be believed.

“My Papi Has a Motorcycle” / “Mi Papi Tiene una Moto” (on display now)

From award-winning children and YA author Isabel Quintero and illustrator Zeke Peña comes the Harley-Davidson Museum’s first-ever bilingual exhibit, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” / “Mi papi tiene una moto.” Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” shares a story of family bonds strengthened by the simple act of taking a joy ride on a two-wheeled machine. With brilliant, colorful art from Peña paired with heart-warming stories from Southern Californian riding families, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” will draw smiles from kids of all ages. It’s an exhibit that focuses not only on where you can take a motorcycle, but where a two-up motorcycle ride with a loved one can take you.

Experience Gallery (on display now)

With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine, the Experience Gallery shows the world how United We Ride! And now you can hop in the saddle of the newest, CVO™ Road Glide, Breakout, Road Glide Trike, Pan America Special and Nightster motorcycles – the perfect photo op to commemorate your visit.

The H-D Museum @ 15 (on display now)

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened its doors for the first time in 2008. With 130,000 square-feet of factory-like buildings that honor Milwaukee’s industrial heritage and 20 acres of park-like space to gather, the H-D Museum was over 100 years in the making. Explore more about the construction and grand opening in a new display at the H-D Museum entrance.

Long-Time Riders: Lee & Pearl (on display now)

At the H-D Museum entrance, a new case featuring two long-time Wisconsin riders is on display. Lee and Pearl Christopherson have been together since meeting on a motorcycle in 1958. Lee was a member of the Blue Knights, a group of active or retired law enforcement officers. While Lee can’t begin to guess how many miles he’s ridden over 76 years, Pearl has kept track of her time in the saddle and surpassed 175,000 miles in the summer of 2023. The display features Pearl’s Motor Maids shirt and vest along with a Blue Knights Club vest from Lee, and the couple’s H.O.G. patch and pin collection.

Clubs & Competition (on display now)

In the early part of the 20th century, motorcycle culture was a homegrown phenomenon. It grew out of the passion of riders for their evolving sport. The camaraderie that developed around riding and attending competitive events led to the formation of motorcycle clubs that hosted destination rides, family picnics with motorcycle games and other riding competitions.

The display case in the Clubs & Competition gallery highlights clothing from club members from primarily the 1930s and 1940s. The clothing selections on view include full dress uniforms, shirts, sweaters, jackets and caps, customized by the owners with their club’s name and logo, and pins or patches indicating membership in the American Motorcyclist Association. The H-D Archives collection includes Motorclothes apparel sold in H-D product catalogs but also non-H-D produced clothing items that have been proudly customized by riders.

“Off-Road Harley-Davidson” (on display now)

In the decades before America paved its highways, early riders had to be prepared for all sorts of terrain: sand, clay or dirt – and wandering those makeshift byways were Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Today, it’s called off-road or adventure touring; back then it was just called riding. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson motorcycles proved their toughness by riding over wooded hills, through stone-choked creek beds and up mountain sides. “Off-Road Harley-Davidson” tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared. This exhibition will close in March, so make tracks to see “Off-Road Harley-Davidson” before it hits the road.

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

We’re running our Mardi Gras specials through Fat Tuesday on February 13! Hurry in to try our slate of Big Easy bites and cocktails!

Feisty Crawdad Dip

Spicy Cajun crawfish and andouille sausage dip served warm with Empress Baking paprika and polenta crackers and grilled garlic bread.

Smoked Kickin’ Chicken Wings

One pound smoked jumbo chicken wings, tossed in a house blackening rub and fried. Served with blue cheese remoulade, celery & carrot sticks.

Muffuletta Salad

Salami, Black Forest ham, Mortadella, Provolone with marinated olive, carrot, red bell pepper and red onion, crispy olive oil bread croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with remoulade.

Cajun Shrimp Po’boy

Grilled blackened shrimp, fried oysters and fried jalapeno with shredded romaine, sliced tomato and roasted red pepper remoulade on grilled garlic baguette. Served with french fries.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler” Beignets

A NOLA classic, fried choux pastry dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm chocolate sauce for drizzling or dipping … or slurping … we don’t judge.

Cocktail specials include a MOTOR™ Cup (a twist on the Pimm’s cup), a Cherrycane (a play on a Hurricane) and a Dark and Snowy (our version of the Dark & Stormy).

Tunemaster Bingo, Fridays, 6 p.m.

Compete for awesome prizes as Tunemaster Bingo takes over MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on Friday nights. Enjoy beer and food specials – including the AYCE Fish Fry – as you listen to 30-second clips of iconic, popular songs and simply match them to the ones on your BINGO card they have.

Guided Tours

Get closer to the artifacts, exhibits and stories with a guided tour of the H-D Museum! There are three specially designed tours in our experience portfolio:

The VIP Tour is ideal for special guests and special occasions

Our Beyond the Gate Tour takes guests into the motorcycle vault

Everyone will love the Spotlight Tour, which is a perfect intro to the story of Harley-Davidson

Group bookings are available for 2-50 guests. Call 414-287-2799.

Engineering Merit Badge (Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m.)

All scouts are welcome to come earn their Engineering Merit Badge at the Harley-Davidson Museum! This experience will be launched by our merit badge counselor. Then, scouts will explore the history of Harley-Davidson as well as the engineering of motorcycles as they complete the nine merit badge requirements. Advance registration is required. Program registration closes one week prior to the scheduled program date. Ticket includes: downloadable activity booklet used for the program, welcome and orientation by program facilitator, blue card signed by the facilitator (one blue card per scout registration) and an exclusive H-D Museum™ patch.

Scout Virtual Engineering Merit Badge (Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.)

This new 90-minute online program is open to scouts from all over the country. Our program facilitator will guide the troops and explore the role an engineer plays while creating a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. Nine requirements for the Engineering Merit Badge will be discussed during this virtual, interactive program. Advance registration is required. Program Fee: $20 per Scout, which includes an activity booklet used during the program and a special H-D patch upon completion of the program.

Save the Dates:

The H-D Museum will resume our seven-days-a-week schedule in March.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival, July 25 – 28