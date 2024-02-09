BMW Motorrad USA and Backcountry Discover Routes Unveil New Northern California BDR Route

Third route collaboration between BMW Motorrad USA and BDR.

Official Documentary Film Premiere on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Free GPS tracks and map to be available on Feb. 17th.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Feb. 8, 2024 . . .BMW Motorrad USA, in partnership with non-profit organization Backcountry Discovery Routes proudly announces the Northern California expedition film premiere of the third BDR route collaboration between the two partners.

BMW Motorrad USA and Backcountry Discover Routes Introduce Northern California BDR Route

The CABDR-North is the thirteenth dual-sport adventure route from BDR, and will feature free GPS tracks, travel resources, and a BDR Motorcycle Map scheduled to accompany the expedition documentary film premiere.

The film premiere will take place at the Sofia Performing Arts Center (Sutter Theatre) in Sacramento, CA on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 5:00 pm PST. Premier tickets may be purchased at BDR Film Premier.

“This route, born of countless scouting trips over the last five years, captures the essence of a remote and beautiful Northern California, one that may be difficult for the casual tourist to comprehend. But we found it! Just as countless adventurers before you from California’s earliest days seeking gold or a new beginning, so can you find your adventure by simply downloading and following the tracks laid before you. Eureka!” said Ron West, Northern California BDR Route Architect & BDR Board Member.

The Northern California BDR expedition film takes the viewers along as the BDR team, and special BMW Motorrad guest rider, Richard Few, instructor at the BMW U.S. Rider Academy in Greer, SC, explore the breathtaking landscapes and history of Northern California.

“Riding the BDR on a BMW R 1250 GS gave me new insights that will definitely help us better prepare students who are training for their first or fifth BDR.” said Richie Few. “We have been teaching students important skills, from their very first MSF course to getting them ready for a once-in-a lifetime ride through Africa, for many years. If you can dream it, we can get you ready for it. So, I invite everyone to join us in South Carolina and take a class at the BMW U.S. Rider Academy. Together, we can help make that dream a reality.”

The newest BDR route takes riders from Mammoth Lakes, CA on a 940-mile experience through the forests, meadows and slopes of the Great Sierra Nevada and the high desert of Madoc Plateau before concluding at the Oregon border outside of Alturas, CA. Riders will delve into California’s history as they pass towns and locations dating back to the 1880’s.

“BMW Motorrad is very excited to partner with DBR on their newest route, Northern California. We strongly believe in and support BDR’s mission of making our great country more accessible to the adventure riding community.” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Brand and Marketing, BMW Motorrad USA. “BDR routes not only bring riders to memorable locations, but they also bring economic support to the communities that exist in these regions. This is a cause that BMW Motorrad USA will always champion.”

On March 16th, BDR will be hosting a film screening and mini-ADVExpo at Bike Shed Moto in the Los Angeles Art District. For those in Southern California, BDR is hosting a film screening and a mini-ADVExpo event on March 16th in the Los Angeles Arts District. Check the Film Tour page for a schedule of upcoming CABDR-North premiers. Dealerships and/or clubs interested in hosting a film screening, can get more information and reserve their screening date on the BDR Dealership Page.

Backcountry Discovery Routes

Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel. The organization’s work includes promoting rider education and safety campaigns, driving economic relief to rural communities, and encouraging responsible motorcycle travel in the backcountry. BDR delivers turn-key trip planning resources to the community including GPS tracks, digital maps, travel information, route condition updates, YouTube videos, Q&As, and other information – all available 24/7 on www.RideBDR.com. Since 2010, BDR has created routes in Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, the Mid-Atlantic region, Southern California, the North-East region, Wyoming, Oregon and now in Northern California. In 2022 BDR introduced a new concept of shorter, BDR-style routes that loop, called BDR-X. Current BDR-X routes include Red Desert, Wyoming; PA Wilds, Pennsylvania; Steens Mountain & Alvord Desert, Oregon; and Black Hills, South Dakota.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and assembles the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,145 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.