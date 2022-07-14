Motocross Champion Levi Kitchen crashes and brakes wrist

Dylan Ferrandis returned to riding earlier this week for the first time since his surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. The defending Pro Motocross 450MX Champion injured his thumb riding during press day for the season opener in Pala, California, and is eager to return to action after being sidelined for six weeks.

Also excited to return to racing at the Unadilla National is the 2021 250SX East Champion, Colt Nichols. The Oklahoman has been putting in the hours to return to full fitness from his big crash during the heat race at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opening round in Anaheim, California.

Matt LeBlanc aims to line up with his team in New York later in August. The rookie broke his collarbone and injured his left arm in a crash in the second moto at last weekend’s Southwick National. He will undergo surgery to repair the broken collarbone and return as soon as possible.