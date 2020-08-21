Inspiration Friday: Movember & Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

$6,000,000 raised and 116,000 riders participating across 104 countries Movember & Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride are breaking down health barriers that exist in men. From research against prostatic cancer and mental health support it is important we raise awareness and support not only in our community but outside of it as well. The 2020 ride will be a solo event to comply with all local social distancing restrictions so let’s get out there and not only ride together but also for a great cause. Movember is also a great men’s cause aiming to reduce suicide in men ~25% by 2030.

It’s our motorcycling community great? Not only do we get to support great events, rallies, rides and causes but we get to have an awesome time riding, meeting others and doing something incredible for the greater good. It makes you feel special to be a rider!

Looking for a motorcycle to ride in this year’s Movember & Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride? Check out our 51 years of motorcycle model guides right here on Total Motorcycle!

RIDE SOLO TOGETHER. TRIUMPH & DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMEN’S RIDE

Triumph and the Movember Foundation join forces with the 2020 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on the 27th September for this year’s unique event. With the aim of supporting and fundraising for men’s health with this year’s ride, and its commitment to men’s mental health, the DGR has never been more relevant in light of the momentous challenges the world is facing.

On this day, thousands of gentlefolks worldwide are invited to wear their best dapper and to ride solo to fundraise in support of the research against prostatic cancer and mental health support.

DGR: The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider.

The event has been attracting an increasing amount of riders year after year since 2012 and, in 2019, new fundraising and attendance records were set: 6M USD raised for the cause with more than 116,000 riders participating across 104 countries.

Ride Solo Together: In order to maintain the DGR’s mission, while adapting to this challenging period, the 2020 DGR will be for the first time a solo event, in which participants will embrace the spirit and mood of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride by riding alone or with their pillion rider from the same household. This new format will enable riders to complying with the different social distancing regulations in place in each country, while sharing their passion for motorcycles, contribute to the Movember cause and spread awareness through social media.

Triumph and DGR: Triumph is proud to once again partner with the Movember & Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to support this incredible event and to encourage every Triumph fan to support the DGR and to dress dapper, ride and donate – while observing clear social distancing regulations that each country has in place.

In addition, Triumph is donating four brand new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range to be gifted to the three highest fundraisers worldwide and to the winner of the Gentlefolk Competition.

The Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle family represents the quintessence of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride spirit: elegant, iconic, characterful and built for the ride.

Triumph social media channels will also be following the hashtags #DGR2020 and #ForTheRide to interact and engage will all participants worldwide and a series of influencers and celebrities will be joining the solo ride to help the DGR 2020 to be another record-breaking edition.

If you want to put on your best tweed and dress dapper and take part in the Movember & Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this year, you can get more information or sign up by visiting the DGR Website. www.gentlemansride.com

STYLE GUIDE

Inspired by photography featuring old-school dapper folks and classic bikes, DGR took shape as a themed ride designed to bring together the classic & vintage styled motorcycle community and later, men’s health.

In keeping with the classic lines of vintage-inspired motorcycles, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a niche charity event that focusses on classically designed motorcycles, and dapper gentlefolk riding their bikes through the heart of their cities. These bikes strictly include Café Racer’s, Bobber’s, Classic’s, Tracker’s, Scrambler’s, Old School Chopper’s, Modern Classic’s, Sidecar’s, Classic Scooter’s, and Brat Styled motorcycles to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

Cafe Racer



Lightweight and powerful, these sleek cult-classics optimise speed and handling by compromising comfort.

Classic



A rare gem that’s 35 years old or over and has stood the test of time, whether it’s an original or has been restored to factory condition.

Modern Classic



Late model iterations of vintage classics where old school style meets new school technology.

Chopper



These machines feature large engines and small tanks, and a sissy bar that stretches as high as its bars.

Brat Style



Popularised in Tokyo, Japan, these machines are traditionally anti-chrome, with a slab seat, sprung rear & mini-apes.

Bobber



A tribute to minimalism, keeping only the essentials and featuring shortened fenders and a bobbed seat.

Scooter



Metal-bodied classics, built the old-fashioned way.

Tracker



Off-road classics built to keep the weight low, and the fun high.

Scrambler



The big twin or single cylinder classic, fashioned into a highly capable off-road machine.

Side Car



Classic styled motorcycles with room for three. A good way to invite a pal or pooch along for the ride.

At The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, we ride for a purpose.

Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men’s health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world’s largest men’s health organisation.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. Movember is the largest funder of prostate cancer programs in the world.

What is prostate cancer?

The prostate is a gland located immediately below the bladder, in front of the bowels. It produces fluid that protects and enriches sperm. Prostate cancer occurs when some of the cells in the prostate reproduce far more rapidly than normal, resulting in a tumour. If left untreated, prostate cancer cells may eventually spread from the prostate and invade distant parts of the body, particularly the lymph nodes and bones, producing secondary tumours in a process known as metastasis.

One of the most worrying aspects of the disease is that most prostate cancers develop without men experiencing any symptoms in the early stages.

What are the risk factors for prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer only affects men, as women do not have a prostate gland. Risk factors in developing the disease include:

Age: The older a man, the more likely he is to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. If you’re 50 or over, chat with your doctor about PSA testing.

Family History: A man with a father or brother who developed prostate cancer is twice as likely to develop the disease. If you’re 45 or over and prostate cancer is in your family, you should strike up the conversation about PSA testing with your doctor.

Ethnicity: Prostate cancer has an increased occurrence in men of African and Afro-Caribbean descent. If you’re 45 or over, get in contact with your doctor about PSA testing.

For more information on prostate cancer including symptoms, testing, treatment options and support resources, head over to the ‘your health’ section on Movember.com.

Suicide Prevention | Men’s Mental Health

3 out of 4 suicides are men

510,000 men die from suicide globally each year. That’s one every minute. This has to change.

The causes of suicide are complex. There’s no single reason why men take their own lives, but we do know that by improving overall mental health we can reduce the risk of suicide. We need to address untreated mental health conditions among men.

Too many men are toughing it out and struggling alone. There’s no shame in checking in your own mental wellbeing, and those close to around you. Our friends over at Movember have produced some handy guides, that might help take the sting out of broaching the subject.

Together, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Movember are breaking down these barriers that exist in men, but we need your help.

These funds have been channelled into cutting-edge prostate cancer research and treatment programs, as well as funding innovative mental health programs. These funds have already been put to use and are seeing positive results, with our plans for this year looking to make an even bigger impact to men’s health.