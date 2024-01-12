Welcome to 2035 in 2024 riders! The evolution of Electric Vehicles continues with artificial intelligence and machine learning. We knew, you knew it was just a matter of time and Verge Motorcycles cracked the code. “World’s first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight, AI and ML, advising the rider and acting as a ‘whisperer’ while riding.” Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Revolutionary AI Smart Motorcycles Arrive our Friday Inspiration week #273!

Like the photo, your mind might not comprehend this is today, this is real and this has happened. With the new Starmatter platform shakes up the entire vehicle industry HMI (Human-Machine-Interface)… yes you read that right. Just incredible.

The CEO says “I strongly believe that Verge will be the global market leader in electric motorcycling. The bike’s technology and riding experience will completely change riding on two wheels, which will certainly attract new people to motorcycling.”

I think you will really enjoy this week’s Inspiration Friday: Revolutionary AI Smart Motorcycles Arrive… kinda reminds me of the quote from Terminator the Movie.

The Skynet system goes on-line August 4th, 1997. Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug. – Sarah Connor

Verge Motorcycles: “The Verge TS Ultra is the world’s first motorcycle with the sense of sight”

Verge Motorcycles has upgraded its flagship model with both hardware and software that make motorcycling safer than before. All Verge TS Ultra motorcycles now feature cameras and radars that use artificial intelligence and machine learning.

New displays guarantee the rider a clear and informative overall view.

Electric superbike manufacturer Verge Motorcycles has announced that it has updated the hardware and software of its flagship TS Ultra model. The motorcycle now has six cameras and high-resolution front and rear radars. The upgraded Verge TS Ultra replaces the previous version, and customers who have already placed an order will automatically receive their bike with the new features.

In November, the company unveiled its Starmatter software and intelligence platform with four different elements: automatic over-the-air updates (OTA), sensor technology, artificial intelligence and a Human-Machine-Interface (HMI). This package has now been completed with the advanced machine vision announced today, Starmatter Vision. With new functionalities, Verge is the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring these advanced safety features to motorcycling. Besides the standard features, such as traction control and ABS brakes, Verge’s bikes have a low centre of gravity, which enhances the control of the bike making the riding experience safer.

“Verge is making riding even smarter and safer, for example by improving the rider’s ability to observe the environment and the functions of the bike with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The TS Ultra’s new cameras combined with the software update announced today make it the world’s first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight, advising the rider and acting as a ‘whisperer’ while riding,” describes Verge CTO Marko Lehtimäki.

Autonomous driving has been a feature in the automotive industry for years already, but in motorcycling it is not a realistic or achievable goal in the same way. Riding a two-wheeler also comes with various restrictions and practical challenges that can cause safety risks. In addition, the helmet reduces visibility and dampens the sounds of the surrounding traffic. Verge believes that the solution can be found in technology and wants to promote not only riding comfort but also safety by utilising new innovations. With the updated hardware and software, the bike analyses the environment and notifies the rider, for example, of a vehicle approaching from behind or if it changes lane.

Renewed display technology revolutionises the way the rider interacts with the bike

The Verge TS Ultra now also features updated displays. The display on top of the tank is larger than before, which makes it easier to use. The new Starmatter Dash display and user interface that was unveiled today revolutionises the way the rider interacts with the bike. The new dash makes managing essential functions easier and more intuitive, it informs and warns of potential hazards, and it displays the image from the rear-view camera when the rider uses the turn signal, for example.

“Verge is developing the world’s most advanced electric superbikes that focus on the riding experience. We do not want to compromise on that. Starmatter Dash provides a visual and intuitive interface, which gives the rider a clear real-time view of the bike’s features and status at a glance,” says Mark Laukkanen, VP of User Experience at Verge Motorcycles.

Renewed Verge TS Ultra and Starmatter Vision can be seen for the first time at CES in Las Vegas January 9–12, 2024.

Verge Motorcycles launches a 12 million euro funding round and announces the revolutionary Starmatter platform for motorcycling

Verge Motorcycles has launched its largest funding round to date to accelerate international growth and technological development. The Starmatter platform announced today by the company will revolutionize motorcycling by combining software updates, sensor technology, artificial intelligence and an advanced user interface.

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Verge Motorcycles has just opened a growth investment service Springvest Oyj, with the goal of raising up to 12 million euros for the scaling of international operations in a funding round aimed at Finnish investors.

“We are happy to announce that we have launched an investment round together with Spring vest. This pre-Series A round is an important part of Verge’s financing plan and enables the scaling of operations and production, as well as business growth. With the help of the collected funding, we will also be able to invest in the development of the state-of-the-art software, sensor and artificial intelligence functions announced today, which will ensure our place as a pioneer in the industry in the future as well”, says Mark Wilson , CFO of Verge Motorcycles.

The financing round is also Spring vest’s largest ever and significant addition to the growth investment company’s customer portfolio from the point of view of the green transition.

“I strongly believe that Verge will be the global market leader in electric motorcycling. The bike’s technology and riding experience will completely change riding on two wheels, which will certainly attract new people to motorcycling – myself included. We are very excited about the cooperation with Verge, whose international team arouses appreciation”, says Springvest CEO Aki Soudunsaari .

The new Starmatter platform shakes up the entire vehicle industry

The unique design and advanced technology of Verge bikes have been widely recognized around the world. Star Matter platform further strengthens the motorcycle manufacturer’s position as one of the most significant trendsetters in electric motorcycling.

Starmatter brings automatic over-the-air updates (OTA) through which Verge customers get new functions and improvements to the motorcycle. In addition, it offers the capabilities to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning in the processing of data collected by sensor technology, which enables the customization of the motorcycle’s characteristics according to the user. At the center of the Starmatter platform is Verge’s rebuilt HMI (Human-Machine-Interface), on the basis of which the motorcycle manufacturer has started cooperation with Epic Games, which develops the Unreal Engine game engine .

“Advanced software is in the DNA of our motorcycles, but Starmatter is something even bigger. It’s like an invisible layer of star matter that comes over the bike, personalizing the riding experience for each user on an individual level and offering exciting new features. Such a comprehensive technological leap has never been seen in motorcycles before,” says Marko Lehtimäki, director of technology at Verge Motorcycles .

Artificial intelligence functions have been in use in cars for years, but sensors and artificial intelligence have not been used much in motorcycles. With Starmatter, Verge brings different sensors and machine learning models to the operations of motorcycles in series production, which makes the company a pioneer in its field. Verge reveals the sensor package of its motorcycles, which includes, among other things, GPS positioning, an acceleration sensor and Bluetooth, 4G and Wifi connection.

To enable all new functionalities and technological developments, Verge has rebuilt its own HMI software on top of the Unreal Engine game engine developed by Epic Games.

“ Starmatter and our collaboration with Epic Games will update motorcycles for this millennium. The Unreal Engine game engine is known for its amazing real-time graphics, which we have used to create a visual experience that makes our interface as spectacular as the bike itself. Today’s announcement is the first step of our strategy, and this is just the beginning,” continues Lehtimäki.