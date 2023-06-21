Reigning SuperTwins Champion Continues Gaining Momentum

MINNEAPOLIS (June 20, 2023) – In a thrilling Father’s Day weekend at the DuQuoin Mile in DuQuoin, Illinois, Indian Motorcycle Racing and reigning SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees secured their third-consecutive win of the 2023 American Flat Track (AFT) season. The win marks Mees’ fifth of the season and 26th-career Mile victory.

In the night’s Main event, it was Mees and rival, Dallas Daniels, along with Briar Bauman and Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Robinson, who gave fans a thrilling four-man showdown. While the pack endured a bar-to-bar battle throughout the race, frequently exchanging passes, it was Mees who crossed the checkered flag first, just .033 seconds ahead of Robinson.

“Jared and team have done an incredible job setting up the FTR750 for Mile races this season, as displayed through the team’s three consecutive Mile victories,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology for Indian Motorcycle. “Now halfway through the season, just nine points back from the top of the leaderboard, Mees is primed to carry this momentum and make a strong push at securing a record-tying ninth-career championship.”

Marking his 26th-career Mile victory, the win broke a three-way tie between Mees and former racing icons Bubba Shobert and Bryan Smith, giving Mees the third most Mile wins of all time.

Now with 189 points, Mees continues to chip away and close the gap behind SuperTwins points leader Daniels, who has three wins and 198 points on the year. The 2023 American Flat Track season continues June 24 for the Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima, OH.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship.

INDIAN and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE are registered trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Always wear a helmet, protective clothing and eyewear and insist your passenger does the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.