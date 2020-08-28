Inspiration Friday: Top 10 Harley-Davidson Engines

Get Your Motor Running for our top 10 Harley-Davidson engines Inspiration Friday! With Harley-Davidson’s release of their biggest and most powerful V-Twin engine to date (more on that) we count down the 9 other big boys in its steps. From the Twin Cam to the new Milwaukee Eight, Harley-Davidson V-Twins were indeed “Born to be Wild”.

Adrenaline-seeking riders have a new option, the Milwaukee Eight Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine Stage IV V-Twin! 135 ft-lb of torque and 124 HP of thrilling power and torqu;. plus the sound that makes the ground pound!

There is nothing like a good sounding, powerful engine between your legs and Harley-Davidson makes amazing V-Twins! Will we see the new Milwaukee Eight 131 on the 2021/2022 Harley-Davidson 338R Bronx or the 2021 CVO models? Stay Tuned to TMW to know for sure…

Top 10 Harley-Davidson Engines, enjoy the acceleration!

Number 10 – Evolution “Evo”, 1984–1999, 80 cubic inch (1,340 cc)

Number 9 – Twin Cam 88 “Fathead”, 1999–2006, 88 cubic inch (1,450 cc)

2001 Harley-Davidson FLHR/FLHRI Road King®

Number 8 – Twin Cam 88B, 2000–2006, 88 cubic inch (1,450 cc)

2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy FLSTF/FLSTFI

Number 7 – Twin Cam 95, 2000-2006, 95 cubic inch (1,550 cc)

2004 Harley-Davidson FXSTDSE2 Screamin’ Eagle Softail Deuce

Number 6 – Twin Cam 96 (1,584 cc), 2007-2012

2012 Harley-Davidson FXDB Dyna Street Bob

Number 5 – Twin Cam 103, 2003–2006 & 2009, 103 cubic inch (1,690 cc)

2016 Harley-Davidson Touring Road Glide Ultra

Number 4 – Twin Cam 110, 2007–2017, 110 cubic inch (1,800 cc)

2017 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

Number 3 – Milwaukee-Eight 107 cu in (1,746 cc), 2017+

2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Number 2 – Twin-cooled 114 cu in (1,868 cc) 2017+

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide

Number – 1 Milwaukee-Eight 131 cu in (2147cc). 2020+

2020 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Engine

2021 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Softail Engine

The Biggest, Most Powerful Street-Compliant Engine Harley-Davidson Has Ever Created Now Available for Select Softail® Models

Harley-Davidson offers power-hungry street riders a new performance option with the introduction of the Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Crate Engine for select Softail® model motorcycles. The new 131 cubic inch (2151cc) V-Twin engine delivers the biggest, most powerful street-compliant engine Harley-Davidson has ever created.*

The Screamin’ Eagle 131 is a bolt-in replacement engine for select 2018-later model Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles originally equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight engine, designed to run at high RPM and to provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. Riders will experience commanding performance from the moment the throttle is cracked open on the Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine, performance backed by the assurance of a 12-month factory limited warranty when installed by an authorized H-D dealer.

“Our adrenaline-seeking riders asked for thrilling power and torque with reliability,” said Harley-Davidson Product Manager James Crean. “The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine delivers exactly that. Developed by the Screamin’ Eagle performance team and factory-assembled at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations to ensure the highest quality standards, this high-performance engine is genuine Harley-Davidson.”

We hope that you enjoyed our Top 10 Harley-Davidson Engines Inspiration Friday. Special thanks to Harley-Davidson who put in all the R&D work to create such amazing V-Twin engines and thus inspired us to bring your this week’s story.