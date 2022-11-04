Welcome to week #221 of Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: Triumph Factory Visitor Experience! Words like Progression, Personalized, Individuality, Community, Evolution, Iconic, Performance, Bloodline, Legendary easily describes Triumph’s 121 year history. Now Triumph is celebrating their 5-years of Triumph Factory Visitor Experience with the doors opening in November 2017. Over 182k visitors have been inspired by Triumph’s historic and modern achievements in motorcycling, racing and popular culture.

From legendary partnerships such as the latest James Bond film ‘No time to Die’ using Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Rally Pro‘s and incredible Triumph landspeed records with their 1,000+ horsepower Streamliner Triumph has it all. Plus they host the World’s Largest Female Biker Meet’s and Bikes & Breakfast Sunday meetups too! Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is every bit of the word immersive.

And the cost? $100? $50? Not at all, “cheap and cheerful” as they say in England, it’s $0; 100% free. Want to do the factory tour? Then book in advance and that costs just £25 per person; oh and you get a proper breakfast too.

Be it Triumph or Total Motorcycle, we both inspire you and put motorcyclists and motorcycling at the forefront of fun!

CELEBRATING 5-YEARS OF TRIUMPH’S FACTORY VISITOR EXPERIENCE

Having proudly welcomed over 182,000 visitors through the doors since opening on 01 November 2017, we have handpicked some of the highlights of the past 5-years to celebrate this exciting milestone.

Over the last 5-years the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience team has worked hand in hand with Triumph’s designers, engineers and riders to deliver an engaging experience that tells the full story of the brand and showcases priceless highlights of Triumph’s historic and modern achievements in motorcycling, racing and popular culture.

BOND AND TRIUMPH PARTNERSHIP

February 2020 saw the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Rally Pro from the latest James Bond film ‘No time to Die’ placed on display in the Factory Visitor Experience as part of the newly formed Bond and Triumph Partnership.

INFOR LAND SPEED ROCKET STREAMLINER

On 20 May 2021, the incredible Triumph landspeed Streamliner went on display at the Factory Visitor Experience for the first time ever, giving visitors the unique opportunity to see up close the stunning engineering and design development of the motorcycle legend which delivered more than 1,000 horsepower.

EVENTS AND BIKE NIGHTS

2022 has been focused firmly on the biking community, with a range of organised events for visitors. From exclusive ‘an evening with…’ events, made possible with the help of vintage Triumph collector Dick Shepherd. The start of our factory Bike Nights in April. Hosting the World’s Largest Female Biker Meet in July and more recently our Bikes & Breakfast Sunday meetups and Collecting Cars Coffee Run Partnership.

AN IMMERSIVE VISITOR EXPERIENCE

So much more than just a motorcycle museum, the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience tells the whole story of why people ride by bringing together a spectacular collection of historic and modern achievements in motorcycle design, engineering, racing and popular culture.

As well as showcasing legendary iconic motorcycles from Triumph’s long and impressive history, the Triumph exhibition also highlights the amazing engineering technology that makes Triumph the world-class motorcycle manufacturer that it is today.

THE TRIUMPH FACTORY TOUR

Ever wondered what lies beyond those huge security doors and ‘authorised personnel only’ signs?

Fully guided by one of Triumph’s highly-knowledgeable in-house experts, the Factory Tour is your chance to enjoy a behind-the-scenes discovery of the design, dedication and detail that goes into every Triumph motorcycle.

Tour information

The 90-minute factory tour must be booked in advance and costs just £25 per person.

Places are limited to ensure the best experience for every visitor.

Booking is fast and easy — secure your tour today by booking online. Voucher holders call 01455 453088.

Opening hours

Our usual opening times for the Café, Shop and Exhibition are Wednesday to Friday – 10am to 4.30pm. Saturday – Sunday 9:30am – 4pm and Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tours run Wednesday to Sunday, at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm & 2pm.

Exhibition information

Featuring many of the key motorcycles from Triumph’s rich history along with regularly updated themed displays, this free-to-enter exhibition takes around 30-60 minutes to fully explore.

Combine with a factory tour or feel free to drop in and enjoy.

CELEBRATING THE PEOPLE WHO MADE TRIUMPH THE ICONIC BRAND IT IS TODAY

AVENUE OF LEGENDS

From the founders and the pioneers who changed the motorcycling world, to the engineers and racers who – over 115 years – have secured Triumph’s place in the history books forever. On the Avenue of Legends, we celebrate the names that made Triumph a brand loved by millions.

TRIUMPH HAS A HERITAGE LIKE NO OTHER

BLOODLINE

Learn more about the people, the motorcycles and the moments that brought success to the showrooms and racetracks of the world through two world wars, the rock ‘n roll era and into the present day. From the pioneering designs of a brave British brand to the successes of today, this is the story of Triumph.

FACING EVERY CHALLENGE, BREAKING EVERY RECORD

PERFORMANCE

Triumph’s competitive drive and relentless desire to evolve and improve has ensured numerous racing successes and world records.

From bespoke land speed record-smashing machines and Isle of Man TT-winning production bikes to the development machine behind the current Moto2 control engine, this breath-taking collection of bikes is as inspirational as the legends who rode them.

HERE’S TO THE REBELS, THE MAVERICKS, THE FREE SPIRITS

ICONIC

Triumph holds a unique place in popular culture as the brand and bikes that inspired a generation and defined an era. Encapsulating the very spirit of individualism, Triumph has been chosen by countless movie stars, TV producers, and musicians as the bike of choice. Here we celebrate some of the most famous moments and riders and showcase the most impactful and iconic Triumphs used on the silver screen.

EVOLUTION

Follow us on the journey from initial concept through to final manufacturing of each Triumph motorcycle, with breathtaking insights into the rigorous testing and cutting-edge technology that goes into the development of every one; this is a rare opportunity to learn about the secrets of our success,

COMMUNITY

From new riders discovering the joy of motorcycling to seasoned adventurers exploring new horizons, this zone celebrates the unique connection that unites tens of thousands of Triumph owners across the globe. A profound passion for riding that fosters inclusivity and a sense of community. Prepare to be inspired by stirring stories from riders of all walks of life.



INDIVIDUALITY

Marvel at some very special Triumphs from custom-builders from all over the world as well as those created in-house using Triumph’s extensive range of genuine parts and accessories and the ingenuity of Hinckley’s craftsmen and engineers.

From modest modification to mechanical masterpiece, the creativity and imagination on display is as inspiring as it is mind-blowing.

PERSONALIZED

Your Triumph, your way. The chance to discover myriad personalisation and upgrade options across a broad range of Triumph models. Whether its stylish machined billet parts to stand out from the crowd or utilitarian accessories to smash the commute — whatever inspires you to ride and helps you get the most from your motorcycle, Triumph accessories have it covered. Be creative, be practical… be you.

PROGRESSION

The final part of the journey through the Triumph exhibition celebrates Hinckley’s most recent successes and gives an insight into the future. The dreams of designers and the improvements to technical capability, two key elements in Triumph’s ongoing pursuit of two-wheeled nirvana: a desire as unstoppable as evolution.

THE TRIUMPH 1902 CAFÉ

Whether it’s a quick visit to enjoy a hot drink and some warming food on an early season ride-out or a relaxed lunch meeting with friends, the stylish and comfortable 1902 Café is purpose-built for bikers.

As well as dedicated motorcycle parking and clothing lockers, a warm welcome, free WiFi, barista-style coffee and food to suit every dietary requirement are all included in this perfect pit-stop.

FIND US

The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is at Triumph’s main factory site located at Normandy Way, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 3BZ, on the A47 between Leicester and Coventry. The site is within easy reach of the M1, M6 and M69 motorways.

Using the postcode LE10 3BZ, most sat-nav systems will take you to the industrial estate on Dodwells Road (A47). Heading northbound you will arrive at a roundabout. From here ‘Motorcycle Factory’ is clearly signed.

Once parked up, take your time to stroll along the Avenue of Legends, each plaque a tribute to the people who made Triumph the brand it is today.

FAQ

Is there an Admission Charge?

Visits to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Exhibition, Cafe and Shop are free. Factory Tours need to be pre-booked and are £25 per head.

What are my parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is onsite parking for both cars and motorcycles including disabled bays close to the entrance just follow the signposts as you enter the factory grounds. Please note we have a height restriction of 2.4m on our car park. If you are arriving in a vehicle above this height, please let us know well in advance.

How can I contact the organiser with any questions?

If you have any questions please contact us directly on 01455 453 088 or by emailing [email protected] and one of our dedicated team will assist you.