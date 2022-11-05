DISCOVER TRIUMPH’S 2023 LINE-UP AT MOTORCYCLE LIVE

This year’s Motorcycle Live will be your first chance to see the all the new models for 2023 from Triumph Motorcycles.

Be dazzled by the new Chrome Collection and throw a leg over the new Street Triple R, RS and Moto2TM limited editions.

Chat to the staff who work at the factory in Hinckley, meet the team from the Adventure Experience in Wales, and get advice from Tristar experts and GlobeBusters adventurers.

Join us on the Triumph stage for the unveiling of the Street Triple range, and hear from 1000 Dunas finisher Vanessa Ruck and Jody Millhouse from Thornton Hundred as well as meet and greet opportunities with racing legends.

There’s also the chance to win instant prizes, configure your next Triumph, take a test ride on the road or at the Experience Adventure and more.

BUY TICKETS TO MOTORCYCLE LIVE

BRING A TOUCH OF 1930 STYLE AND SOPHISTICATION TO MOTORCYCLE LIVE

With up to an additional five hours of craftsmanship per bike, including three hours of hand polishing, the new Chrome Collection is set to turn heads at this year’s Motorcycle Live.

RACE POWERED NAKED SPORTS PERFECTION

NEW 2023 STREET TRIPLE 765 LINE-UP

The new category benchmark will be on full display offering up class leading power and the ultimate in Street Triple handling, technology and aggressive attitude.

Join us at 11am on Saturday 19 November where we will unveil the new Street Triple range.

The new Street Triple range has something for everyone, from the new Street Triple R, the new definitive streetfighter, to the Street Triple RS, which sets a whole new benchmark for performance and specification, to the Street Triple Moto2TM limited edition.