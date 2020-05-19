International Museum Day – Virtual Tour of Honda Collection Hall

May 18, 2020 — TORRANCE, Calif.

In celebration of International Museum Day, Honda is inviting the world to take a virtual tour of the renowned Honda Collection Hall, the most comprehensive collection of historical Honda products anywhere in the world. The unique 360-degree virtual tour of the Honda Collection Hall, located at Honda’s Twin Ring Motegi racing circuit in Tochigi, Japan, will cover some of Honda’s most beloved products and racing machines from its 70-year history.

WHEN: International Museum Day, May 18, 2020

WHERE: Viewers can experience the virtual tour of the Honda Collection Hall.

About Honda Collection Hall

Honda Collection Hall was established in 1998, embodying our founder Soichiro Honda’s words, “Products never lie. Truly good products will inevitably succeed. We should show our thinking behind our products and what we created. There is no way to show Honda more honestly than this.” Most of the historical motorcycles, automobiles and power equipment as well as racing machines on display are kept in running conditions. See movies of historic products running on YouTube for Motorcycles and Automobiles.

