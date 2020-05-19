REVISED HONDA GOLD WING 2020 PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

By 2020, the Gold Wing receives updates to the injection and DCT to further improve low-speed maneuverability.

In the ‘Tour’ versions, the suspension settings and passenger handles have been revised for greater comfort.

A new Gold Wing DCT in Ballistic Matte Black Metallic arrives accompanied by a Gold Wing Tour in Pearl Glare White.

In addition to the Apple CarPlay, Honda has announced that the Gold Wing software will be updated to also integrate Android Auto (*)

Through the brand’s new campaign, you can now finance this model and any other in the Honda range without paying any entry or any fee until 2021 (**)

In 2018, the GL1800 Gold Wing took a new direction and was completely remodeled from the ground up, making it a leaner, lighter and more agile machine, while benefiting from a number of improvements to cement its reputation as a technology flagship. And as a result, the appeal of the Gold Wing expanded its field to appeal to a generation of younger bikers.

Sharing the same engine base and cycle part, the model is available in two versions, the GL1800 Gold Wing, and the ‘Tour’ Edition, which includes a top box and airbag. Both models are marketed in Spain with the versions with the Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) for greater versatility and comfort.

The engine and cycle part were designed together for 2018, bringing forward the riding position and creating a much more compact motorcycle.

Optimized in size, in 2018 the new opposing horizontal six-cylinder engine lost none of its addictive power and torque. The Electronic Accelerator (TBW), a new addition in 2018, remains in 2020 with 4 driving modes : TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN. The Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is responsible for maintaining rear wheel traction, while the damping system and the Combined Brake System (CBS) vary their behavior depending on the selected mode. As for driving assistance systems, the model maintains the Hill Start Assist (HSA) and the Idle Stop to decrease consumption and the level of emissions.

The version with conventional transmission has 6 speeds, while the DCT incorporates 7, with the speed range for raising or lowering gears specifically programmed for each driving mode. To facilitate maneuvers while stopped or at low speed, the Gold Wing also incorporates a function that allows you to advance or reverse in a slow and controlled manner, avoiding jerks on the accelerator. For the 2020 model both versions benefit from improved settings in the PGM-FI system and, in the case of the versions with DCT, changes have also been introduced to improve maneuverability at low speed while favoring changes in sum speeds. quality.

Above all, on the Gold Wing 2020 you can feel a true sense of freedom , with driving enjoyment and rewarding performance and at the height of its elegant design. The high aerodynamic efficiency fairings channel the air around the driver and the electric windshield screen adjusts according to preference, the seat provides long-distance comfort. Features like the Smart Key system, Apple CarPlay ™ and Bluetooth connectivity give you exceptional functionality. In addition, Honda has announced that the Gold Wing software will be updated to also integrate Android Auto. (*)

A small electric screen, operated from the left-hand side of the handlebar, provides excellent wind protection and at the same time a feeling of space and freedom when required. The angle and height adjustment of the screen is continuous, without fixed positions. Optionally, a larger windshield screen, fully adjustable upper and lower body deflector, and fixed lower leg and foot deflectors are available.

Regarding the seat, the driver and passenger are separated. The rider can fully concentrate on riding the motorcycle, while the passenger, who has benefited from bigger handles in 2020, can sit comfortably and enjoy the ride. The shape of the driver’s seat is comfortable and well supported, also allowing movement and easy reach to the ground. The new suspension settings for 2020 are intended to improve long-distance comfort for the driver and passenger.

All lighting is LED and by 2020 the ‘Tour’ versions incorporate standard fog lights. The lower headlight portion uses 5 polished optical lenses on both sides to create a distinctive light beam. Using the high beam (at the top) creates a stereoscopic impression. The front turn signals are housed in the rear view mirrors and are also self-canceling; The system compares the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and calculates when to cancel the flashing in relation to the driving situation.

The rear top box of the ‘Tour’ versions can accommodate 2 full face helmets; that combined with the suitcases supposes an available capacity of 110L of load. Opening is done using a button or the Smart Key. As an option, a luggage rack is available over the top box and some interior bags of exclusive design.

Availability: May

New Goldwing Tour 2020 DCT & Airbaig -White color: 38,500 euros

New Goldwing Tour 2020 DCT & Airbaig – Special Edition (Black & Red) : 38,700 euros

New Goldwing 2020 DCT: 28,500 euros

1. Introduction

The Honda Gold Wing, since its introduction as a 1000cc naked machine in 1975, has always been the highest expression of tourism on two wheels. It is a motorcycle that has traveled its own trajectory, growing in size and displacement over decades, and earning a lasting and unrivaled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort along the way.

For 2018, in response to demographic and motorcycle market developments, the development team in charge of the future of the motorcycle made a radical change of course, departing from what would have been a traditional path based on updates. The GL1800 Gold Wing took a new direction and was completely reworked from the ground up, making it a leaner, lighter and more agile machine – actually much more efficient – while embracing a handful of new features to cement its reputation as a technology flagship. . And as a result, the appeal of the Gold Wing expanded its field to appeal to a generation of younger bikers who may have ignored – or simply not perceived – the previous design.

By 2020, suspension and low-speed handling improvements further complement the extraordinary six-cylinder engine that is housed in the heart of Honda’s premium touring flagship, which continues to deliver its torrent of torque and power to carry your driver and passenger with elegance.

2. Model Summary

Sharing the same engine base and cycle part, the ‘Wing’ is available in a basic GL1800 Gold Wing version, and a ‘Tour’ Edition version with top box and air bag. Both models offer versions equipped with Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) for greater versatility and comfort.

The engine and cycle part were designed together for 2018, bringing forward the riding position and creating a much more compact motorcycle. The aluminum beam frame is built around the articulation of its front fork, allowing the engine to be positioned further forward on the machine – since the front wheel moves up and down in a more vertical plane – while the fork provides high quality suspension control and front axle stability thanks to its stiffness and low friction. Damping can be electrically adjusted.

Optimized in size, in 2018 the new opposing horizontal six-cylinder engine lost none of its addictive power, torque, or thrust. The Electronic Accelerator (TBW), a new addition in 2018, remains in 2020 with 4 driving modes: TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is responsible for maintaining rear wheel traction, while suspension damping and the Combined Brake System (CBS) vary depending on the mode selected. Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idle Stop are easy to use and improve fuel economy.

The standard gearbox is 6-speed, while the DCT incorporates 7-speed, with clutch feel, selector speed and the range of revolutions to raise or lower gears specifically programmed for each driving mode. It also incorporates a slow forward and reverse function. The foot shift machine uses the same reversing system as in previous designs and by 2020 both versions benefit from improved IF and DCT settings to aid low speed maneuverability.

Above all, on the Gold Wing 2020 you can feel a true sense of freedom, with driving enjoyment and rewarding performance and at the height of its elegant design. The high aerodynamic efficiency fairings channel the air around the driver and the electric windshield screen adjusts according to preference, the seat provides long-distance comfort. Features like the Smart Key system, Apple CarPlay ™ and Bluetooth connectivity give you exceptional functionality.

Available color options:

GL1800 Gold Wing – Majestic Matte Metallic Silver

** NEW ** GL1800 Gold Wing with DCT – Ballistic Matte Black Metallic.

GL1800 Gold Wing Tour – Ardent Candy Red / Darkness Black Metallic

GL1800 Gold Wing Tour with DCT and air bag – Darkness Black Metallic with Gray / Ardent Candy Red with Black / ** NEW ** Pearl Glare White

3. Key Features

3.1 Style and Equipment

Compact lines with a modern style that show the motorcycle bass

Height and angle adjustable electric windshield

Cruise control operates smoothly via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

Wide capacity to load luggage for tourism; the top box accommodates 2 full face helmets

7-inch TFT screen offers navigation system and audio information

Apple CarPlay ™ allows iPhone use

Full LED lighting and self-canceling turn signals

Smart Key control provides functionality to control contact and cargo space

‘Tour’ versions now come standard with LED fog lights

By 2020, sockets for two USB cables

Larger handles for even greater passenger comfort in ‘Tour’ versions

The Gold Wing 2018 incorporated a completely different look into the expansive design and character of previous generations, with smoother lines and a more polished and athletic image. The key concepts that the Honda team used during its development were: ‘Refined Shape, Compact Style’ .

The style features a unique silhouette and combines comfort with the dynamic capabilities of the cycle and engine parts, all with the Gold Wing’s traditional premium level of fit, finish and materials. Its front is ostensibly leaning forward and combined with the compact proportions of the fairing reflects a vigorous and exclusive personality.

The general line of the bodywork, extending from front to back, enhances the different functions of its upper and lower part, clearly showing the reduced overall size of the machine. A central element is the fairing, with its solid and sharp surfaces and its detailed aerodynamic nuances. This gives it an aesthetic that hints at the high benefits it hides.

It also openly displays the motorcycle itself – the double trapezium front suspension, the horizontal six-cylinder engine, the exhausts – in all its functional beauty. Taken together, the design elements create cutting edge style backed by incredible levels of engineering and electronics.

It could have become smaller and more compact in its 2018 remodeling, with a stronger focus on pure aesthetics, but the team responsible for its development also had comfort, heat management and, most importantly, on their agenda. important, air management. The fairings channel the air flow around the driver and passenger, effectively providing a pleasant and refreshing breeze.

A small electric screen, operated from the left-hand side of the handlebar, provides excellent wind protection and at the same time a feeling of space and freedom when required. The adjustment of angle and height of the screen is continuous, without positions. Optionally, a larger windshield screen, fully adjustable upper and lower body deflector, and fixed lower leg and foot deflectors are available.

Regarding the seat, the driver and passenger are separated. The rider can fully concentrate on riding the motorcycle, while the passenger, who has benefited from bigger handles in 2020, can sit comfortably and enjoy the ride. The shape of the driver’s seat is comfortable and well supported, also allowing movement and easy reach to the ground.

All lighting is LED and by 2020 the ‘Tour’ versions come with standard fog lights. The lower headlight portion uses 5 polished optical lenses on both sides to create a distinctive ‘jewel-eye’ beam of light. Using the high beam (at the top) creates a stereoscopic impression. The front turn signals are housed in the rear view mirrors and are also self-canceling; The system compares the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and calculates when to cancel the flashing in relation to the driving situation.

In gear, the speed that has been preset with the cruise control switch (located on the right handlebar) is displayed on the lower left side of the speedometer.

The TBW system achieves a subtle transition at the specified speed and ultra smooth operation, especially when going up a slope. For models with a manual transmission, pressing the clutch or brake lever or turning the throttle cancels the cruise control. For the variant with DCT (in AT mode) after deceleration is completed with the cruise control system operational – and when returning to the previous speed – the Gold Wing returns to the preset speed with an appropriate gear scheme.

Before designing the cargo space for 2020, Honda conducted research to find out exactly how the owners were using their Gold Wings. And this study led to the decision to reduce the total volume of cargo, as most made shorter trips, 2-3 day trips, and did not need to carry as much luggage.

The rear top box of the ‘Tour’ versions can accommodate 2 full face helmets; that combined with the suitcases supposes an available capacity of 110L of load. Opening is done using a button or the Smart Key. As an option, a luggage rack is available over the top box and some interior bags of exclusive design.

The capacity of the fuel tank is 21 liters, with a consumption of 5.6 liters / 100km.

The luxurious instrumentation creates an exclusive command post. Different low-contrast colors with dark tones are applied to the dials, where the tapered perimeter area tilts to create a sense of depth. A metallic textured hoop surrounds each dial, and the graduations shine with LEDs, giving a certain depth and offering a luxurious and relaxing image.

The 7-inch full-color TFT liquid crystal display monitor provides infotainment (for audio and navigation systems) as well as monitoring HSTC management and suspension adjustment. The information is displayed in differentiated segments in a highly functional order, so that the driver can control all relevant data with minimal eye movement.

The brightness is automatically adjusted (the maximum brightness of the screen is 1000 cd) and the driver can also choose between 8 intensity levels. The tire pressure is displayed as a numerical data in the lower left part of the instruments.

In a privileged place – in the center of the console and the Smart Key – it carries the Gold Wing emblem. Its crisp two-tone chrome 3D design fuses the strength and dignity of a lion’s head with the majestic wings of an eagle ready to strike with open claws. The switch activates all the motorcycle’s systems and also incorporates the emergency key. The ignition and steering lock can be switched on and off by simply carrying the Smart Key proximity key.

The operation of the luggage space is simple. With the Smart Key present, a push button opens the suitcases and the top box. It is also possible to temporarily unlock the cargo space by remote control; The unlocking button on the Smart Key allows the passenger to instantly access the suitcases and the rear box. It incorporates hydraulic dampers to smooth the opening and closing. Pressing and holding the call button the turn signals flash.

The Gold Wing is compatible with Apple CarPlay ™, so the driver can use personalized information and content from their iPhone, such as phone numbers and music lists. Bluetooth connectivity has been incorporated and by 2020 two USB cables can be connected.

The lightweight speakers deliver rich, high-quality sound. A passenger audio control is available to ensure an even more enjoyable on-the-go experience; the switches are located at the top of the right-hand case and adjust the volume, change the source and allow fast forwarding.

The navigation system is displayed on the 7-inch full-color TFT liquid crystal display monitor in the center of the instruments and includes a gyro, which means instructions continue to work even in a tunnel. You can also cancel any point of interest or the operation of the ‘go home’ instruction. The maps are updated for 2020, and it also now offers the ability to enter up to 99 POIs for detailed trip planning.

3.2 Cycle Part

Aluminum beam frame, with motor and driver in forward position

Double Trapezium Front Suspension and Rear Pro-Arm

Optimized suspension settings for maximum passenger comfort in ‘Tour’ versions

Front and rear damping level adjustment to suit selected driving mode

Electrically adjustable rear spring preload

ABS and Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS)

The Gold Wing’s cast aluminum double girder frame was redesigned in 2018 to house the engine in a tighter space, 40mm ahead. Its structural thickness was also optimized in each zone to offer stable and smooth behavior, from pedestrian speeds to high speed, either on narrow city streets or on open roads.

The position for the driver and passenger is advanced 36mm and, thanks to the behavior of the double-arm front suspension (and to the angles to which they are attached), the rear of the front tire in full fork compression is also 24mm more advanced.

Another advantage of the double trapezium front suspension is the reduction in slip friction (due to bump deflection and steering forces) that a standard telescopic fork creates when the bars go up and down inside the bottles. Bearings are used in all axle bearing areas, both for steering and suspension travel, further reducing friction.

The movements of the steering – transmitted by the double steering rod – are also isolated from the suspension, which is carried out by a single shock absorber, and the steering moment of the Gold Wing makes it agile and easy to steer. In addition, a patented transverse steering rod connects the handlebar pivot point to the steering pivot axis, so with less mass around it (now separated from the handlebar) it provides a completely natural feel to the driver.

The Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) optimally distributes the braking force between the front and rear wheels. The use of a simple and lightweight ABS, circulation type, integrated with the brake ECU keeps the weight of the system contained. It also works according to the selected Driving Mode, automatically adjusting the braking characteristics to the driving situation, thus reinforcing safety. The 320mm front discs brake using 6-piston calipers, the 316mm rear disc uses a 3-piston caliper.

The Gold Wing also uses Pro-Arm; a first when it was incorporated into the 2018 Gold Wing. The old design used tapered bearings and pivot point plates of the thickness necessary to provide adequate rigidity. The Pro-Arm design uses a redesigned pivot axle frame and anchors to the frame on its left side. The right side serves as a maintenance access.

This changes the tension and forces on the swingarm pivot plates in the frame, allowing for much greater design freedom, and making the machine much easier to operate; it also contributes to stability. The Pro-Link provides progressive and comfortable suspension action – the link plates have been optimized and spherical bearings are used at all pivot points, eliminating torsion.

The damping level is also electrically adjusted relative to driving mode. Stepper motors inside the front and rear shock absorbers move needles that control the oil flow, adapting the damping force for each running situation.

The rear spring preload is also electrically adjustable. It is an intuitive system – instead of numerical. Regardless of driving modes, there are 4 load-related preload settings, from soft to hard: solo driver, driver with luggage, driver and passenger, and driver and passenger at full load of luggage. The setting is shown on the TFT screen and adjusted by means of a switch.

The new suspension settings for 2020 are intended to improve long-distance comfort for the driver and passenger.

The launch angle and the advance are fixed at 30.5 ° / 109mm, with a wheelbase of 1695mm. The Gold Wing weighs 365kg in running order and the DTC version weighs 364kg. The Gold Wing Tour weighs 380kg in running order in its MT version and the DCT version with 383kg air bag.

3.3 Engine

Opposite horizontal six cylinder engine with 4 valves per cylinder

Throttle By Wire (TBW) incorporates 4 driving modes to customize power

Improvements in FI to fine-tune maneuverability at low speed

Driving modes also manage HSTC, suspension damping and braking force

Idle Stop and Integrated Start Alternator (ISG) in the DCT version

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

6-speed shifting to the foot with assisted / anti-rebound clutch

The heart of the Gold Wing’s appeal since 2002 has been its turbine-smooth, opposing horizontal six-cylinder engine that produces great torque from low rpm with distinctive power delivery and a quickly addictive feel.

To achieve the excellent handling of the cycle part, the 1,833cc engine of the 2018 Gold Wing was also redesigned. It is still a six horizontally opposed cylinders, but with four valves per cylinder instead of two, much more compact in size and 6.2 kg lighter than the previous design.

The maximum power of 93kW reaches @ 5,500rpm, with a maximum torque of 170Nm developed @ 4,500rpm. the 73mm diameter is equal to the stroke, also 73mm; the left and right cylinders are offset 4mm and the sleeves are aluminum. The compression ratio has been set at 10.5: 1 and, in 2020, improvements have been made to the IF to refine maneuverability at low speed.

Unicam cylinder heads – the intake valves are actuated by finger-follower rockers – also employ a coaxial rocker arm on both the intake and exhaust.

Combustion chambers have a 4 valve ‘pentagonal’ (‘pentroof’) design (rather than a 2 valve ‘tub’ type) with intake nozzles designed to accelerate flows into cylinders and improve efficiency. The piston skirts have a molybdenum treatment to reduce friction.

The addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) in 2018 included 4 driving modes to alter the character and power delivery of the engine, in connection with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), electric damping and Dual Brake System Combined (D-CBS).

TOUR mode is the basic setting for comfort and power. It offers a direct opening ratio of 100% between the throttle grip and the throttle body, with a default adjustment of the damping and the front and rear brake distribution force.

SPORT mode offers the highest throttle-to-throttle ratio and provides the most brisk acceleration, with firmer damping and rear brake pressure.

ECON mode offers maximum fuel economy and a relaxed cruise, with a low throttle to throttle ratio, and default damping and braking force.

RAIN mode lowers the level to adapt to rainy and slippery conditions, with the lowest throttle-to-throttle ratio, default braking force distribution and soft damping.

In all 4 driving modes, the HSTC always allows controlled acceleration on slippery surfaces.

A single throttle body replaces the double body of the previous design, with modifications in the diameter and thickness of the intake manifold used to reduce weight. The volume of the intake manifold from the throttle valve to the intake valve has been reduced by approximately 10%, increasing the speed of air flow and improving response.

There are two inlet ducts located on the left front and the rear right. This structure creates eddies as the air is sucked in – the result is more effective use of the entire surface of the air filter and reduced drag. The internal shape of both ducts has been optimized to harmonize with the engine’s intake pulses at low rpm, improving response and torque from smaller throttle openings.

To complement the engine’s low and deep note characteristic, the exhaust emits a powerful heartbeat without excessive noise. The cross-sectional areas of the exhaust elbows were reduced by 20% for the outputs of two of the six cylinders in 2018, influencing the change in sound volume and depth.

The ISG (Integrated Starter Alternator) combines the alternator and the starter into one component, with the alternator effectively becoming a starter when supplied with reverse current.

In the 2018 redesign, the shock absorber used for the coupling, which transmits movement from the ISG and crankshaft side, was changed from the viscous type that the previous model used to the mechanical type, using an arc spring and rubber; reducing the weight approximately 2.4 kg in the whole system. Helical gears are used for the transmission of the ISG, reducing the mechanical noise of the engine.

The key features of the Idle Stop system are the ultra-quiet starting of the engine thanks to the use of the ISG, and the smooth touch of the start achieved through a combination of the DCT and TBW control. When stopped at a stoplight with the Idle Stop system activated, the engine stops automatically after 3 seconds and, to resume driving, the driver only has to turn the accelerator, which starts the engine immediately.

The system is controlled so that hydraulic pressure is previously applied to the DCT line that activates the clutch when the engine starts, thus, the lag time from when the driver opens the throttle until movement begins is reduced. To avoid any abruptness, the TBW causes the throttle valve to open gradually when the throttle is operated – hence the smooth acceleration characteristic of a Gold Wing. Idle Stop can be switched ON – OFF from the right switch on the handlebar.

Starting on a hill with a conventional motorcycle normally requires releasing the brakes, opening the throttle, and engaging simultaneously depending on the degree of grade. To facilitate this operation, the Gold Wing has incorporated the Hill Start Assistant (HSA) in its two versions: Manual and DCT.

After stopping on an incline, pressing the brake lever quickly causes the ABS modulator to generate hydraulic pressure for the rear brake caliper. When we are going to start – even when the brake lever is released – the hydraulic pressure temporarily retains the braking force (approximately for 3 seconds) so that it is easier to start uphill by operating the accelerator. When in operation, the HSA indicator is activated to inform the driver.

The conventional 6-speed gearbox is also equipped with a ‘cam damper’ between the clutch and transmission, separating each inertial mass, reducing noise and improving the quality / durability of the shift. An anti-rebound and assist ramp clutch (with few discs and reduced hydraulic friction in the coupling mechanism) replaces the traditional hydraulic assisted clutch. This reduces clutch load on the lever by 20% and also smooths downshifts; the anti-bounce slide mechanism also contributes to a high-quality feel in downshifts.

3.4. Double Clutch Transmission (DCT)

3rd generation DCT with 7 speeds

For 2020, the DCT is now available on the standard GL1800 Gold Wing model

Softer, quieter and faster when going up or down gears

Walking mode allows the machine to slowly advance forward or backward

The 4 driving modes also manage DCT for optimized response

Low speed maneuverability optimized for 2020

Honda has sold more than 100,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. Proof of market acceptance during the past fiscal year: DCT accumulates 48% of European sales in models in which it is offered as an option.

Honda’s exclusive DCT is a logical fit for the Gold Wing’s engine, and the development of the 2018 model revolved around the DCT as a base. Using the third generation of the system and the first to incorporate 7 speeds, it is specifically designed for long distance cruises; it is also extremely smooth and fast in gear changes.

By 2020, the Gold Wing’s DCT system has been further optimized to improve low-speed maneuverability, with close ratios that reduce shifting abruptness. In the higher speed range, the gear ratios are more open to reduce engine rpm. In both speed ranges, comfort has been improved since the gears for raising or lowering gears are of the highest quality.

The DCT offers consistent and smooth gear changes, both upshifting and downshifting, and its use quickly becomes completely natural and intuitive. It uses two clutches: one to start and 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th speed; the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the primary axis of each clutch positioned one inside the other for a compact assembly.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system preselects the corresponding pinion using the clutch that is not in use at the time. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged and, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is consistent, fast and smooth gear shifting. In addition, as the dual clutch transfers movement from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of traction to the rear wheel, any machine jerk or jerk is minimized, making the shift feel direct and smooth. Extra benefits include durability (since the gears cannot be damaged due to a failed gear), the inability to stall the engine, stress-free city driving, and less driver fatigue.

Noise and jerk reduction was a goal throughout the development of the third-generation DCT, with noise-damping rubbers at both ends of the fork guide and selector master arm, greatly reducing any noise from impact during gear changes.

A spring damper is installed between the clutch and the primary axle to absorb torque in the rotational direction, thus reducing noise and impact from contact between the clutch and primary axle when changing gears.

The Gold Wing’s DCT features a Walking (Slow Forward) mode, 1.8km / h forward and 1.2km / h in reverse, instantly activated with a +/- switch on the left side of the handlebar.

The primary shaft has a double tube structure. With the outer primary shaft (connected with the odd gears) connected to the inner shaft with a chain, by means of gears on the secondary shaft. This structure gives the outer primary axle the role of reverse idler shaft, resulting in a lightweight reverse mechanism with a compact structure – no need to use a separate reverse idler shaft.

When Walking Mode is activated the two DCT clutches are used to allow backward movement with clutch # 1 and forward movement with clutch # 2. In this way, forward or reverse movement at pedestrian speed is now possible using only the clutch control, without changing gears. In addition, the throttle-by-wire system controls speed by painstakingly managing clutch capacity, while maintaining a certain engine speed, ensuring control with a feeling of safety in a wide range of situations.

The 4 driving modes are interrelated with the DCT. They all share the same engine, power delivery and suspension settings as the MT model, but add extra DTC-specific parameters. TOUR mode uses default settings for clutch engagement and smooth gear shifting in AT mode, with a low to high rpm range for gear shifting. The SPORT uses a more direct clutch engagement, with programmed gear changes in a medium to high rev range.

ECON mode uses a smooth clutch engagement, keeping gears in a low-mid rpm range and a default shift feel. The RAIN also engages the clutch smoothly, with gear shifts in a low to high rpm range and slower shifts in AT mode.

4. Technical Specifications

ENGINE Kind 4 stroke, 6 opposed horizontal cylinder, SOHC, 24 valve, liquid cooling Displacement 1,833cc Valves per Cylinder 4 Diameter x Stroke 73mm x 73mm Compression Ratio 10.5: 1 Maximum Power 93kW / 5500rpm Maximum Torque 170Nm / 4500rpm Oil capacity 4.4 liters (MT) / 5.6 liters (DCT) CO 2 emissions Gold Wing and Gold Wing ‘Tour’ MT version: 128 g / km Gold Wing ‘Tour’ with DCT and air bag: 131 g / km FEEDING SYSTEM Carburization PGM-FI electronic gasoline injection Butterfly Diameter 50mm Air filter Slimy, cartridge type paper filter Fuel tank capacity 21.1 liters Oil consume 5.6 liters / 100km ELECTRIC SYSTEM start Integrated Starter Alternator System Battery capacity 12V / 20AH Alternator Power 12V / 120A TRANSMISSION TRAIN Clutch Type (MT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with coil springs, assistance / anti-rebound ramps (DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with oil pressure Transmission type MT 6-speed (including super-direct. More electric reverse) DCT 7-speed and reverse Primary reduction 1,795 (79/44) Exchange Relations (DCT) 1 st : 2.167 2 nd : 1.696 3 rd : 1.304 4 th : 1.038 5 th : 0.821 6 th : 0.667 7 th : 0.522 Rev: 1.190 (MT) 1 st : 2.200 2 nd : 1.417 3 rd : 1.036 4 th : 0.821 5 th : 0.667 6 th : 0.522 Final relationship Motor side 0,972 Rear wheel side 2,615 Final Transmission Cardan FRAME Kind Double Cast Aluminum Beam CYCLE PART Dimensions (L´An´Al) Gold wing L: 2.475mm W: 925mm H: 1,340mm Gold Wing ‘Tour’ L: 2.575mm W: DCT 905mm / MT 925mm H: 1,430mm Distance between axis 1695mm Launch angle 30.5 ° Advance 109mm Turning radius 3.4m Seat Height 745mm Ground Clearance 130mm Weight in Running Order Gold Wing: MT 365kg / DCT 364kg Gold Wing ‘Tour’: MT 380kg / DCT with Air Bag 383kg SUSPENSION Front type Double Arm Rear, type Pro Link WHEEL Front type 130 / 70R 18 Rear, type 200 / 55R 16 Front Rim Measure 18 x MT3.5 Rear Rim Measure 16 x MT6.0 BRAKES System type Combined ABS system, with electronic control Forward type 320mm x 4.5mm dual hydraulic disc with 6-piston caliper, floating discs and sintered metal pads Rear type 316mm x 11mm vented disc with 3-piston caliper and sintered metal pads

All specifications are provisional and may be subject to change without notice.

