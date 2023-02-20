JOSEP GARCIA DOMINATES ROUND ONE OF SPANISH ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP

Garcia made his intentions for the weekend clear right from the start by topping the timesheets on the Friday night Supertest. Completing the short course over one-second clear of his nearest rival, Josep then went into the first full day of competition on Saturday full of confidence.

Immediately feeling comfortable on his KTM 250 EXC-F, Garcia was able to push hard on the dry, dusty conditions. And despite having a few crashes along the way, the 26-year-old mastered the loose rocks and slippery roots that made up the varied terrain to win 11 of the 12 special tests and take the day-one victory by an impressive one minute and 29 seconds.

Day two in Spain went very much like the first. Although riders raced for one lap less than on Saturday, Josep was still able to open up a large time advantage over his rivals. Going on to win each of Sunday’s nine tests, the Red Bull KTM rider secured the overall win by just over one minute, making it a two-day clean sweep for the 2022 ISDE winner.

With his confidence high, Josep now looks ahead to the second round of his national series, the Oliana Enduro on March 17-19, which will aid in his preparations for round one of the 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship held just two weeks later in San Remo, Italy.