Exclusive ROUSH Speed, Power and All-out Performance

ROUSH. Synonymous with Speed, Power and All-out Performance. Legendary Jack Roush muscle. Introducing the new 2023 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle. The ROUSH Edition represents first-ever cross-branded Slingshot and touts the perfect blend of style & performance, packed with exclusive ROUSH branding & premium componentry. Standout exclusive features:

Special-Edition Paint, Graphics and ROUSH Branding

Slingshot’s Excursion Top

Larger slotted Brembo Brakes

Racing-inspired Premium Billet Pedal Covers by Sparco

Paddle Shifters & custom shifter

7” Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND and Stage 2 Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit

Designed with Racetrack Attitude for Drivers Who Want to Win Over the Streets & Draw Envious Stares.

Polaris Slingshot Autocycles

– 2023 Polaris Slingshot R

– 2023 Polaris Slingshot S – (USA)

– 2023 Polaris Slingshot SL

– 2023 Polaris Slingshot SLR

– 2023 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition – New model

Polaris Slingshot , the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today announced a partnership with ROUSH Performance with the unveiling of an all-new, special ROUSH Edition model. Designed at the intersection of head turning looks and performance lifestyle, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition delivers a racetrack attitude with exclusive ROUSH branding.

Built upon the Slingshot R platform, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine, but adds premium componentry, including Brembo Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, Sparco Pedal Covers, and an exclusive race car-inspired steering wheel with color accents. Taking stand-out style to an entirely new level, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition features a special graphics package that enhances Slingshot’s distinctive look and performance with unmistakable ROUSH styling and branding, including seats with an exclusive design, a special edition color-matched design for the instrument cluster, and blacked-out badging. Manual transmission options feature a ROUSH Block “R” branding on the gear shift knob, while AutoDrive offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with ROUSH to deliver a special edition like no other,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “We wanted to design a ride that authentically reflects ROUSH’s trusted heritage in performance, but remained true to the wow-factor, adventure-seeking lifestyle only Slingshot provides, and the Slingshot ROUSH Edition delivers on those promises.”

Key features and premium upgrades on the Slingshot ROUSH Edition include the following:

Special-Edition Paint, Graphics and ROUSH Branding

Based on Slingshot’s already loaded R trim, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition stands out with the exclusive Racetrack Red trim and features blacked-out badging and steering wheel color accents, which serve as a symbol of exclusivity with this special edition. The vehicle is complemented with a special ROUSH graphics package and bold branding throughout including ROUSH Seat Cover Design, ROUSH Instrument Cluster and the ROUSH Badge prominently displayed on the glove box. On Manual models, the shifter features the iconic ROUSH Block R branding.

Slingshot’s Excursion Top

The Slingshot Excursion Top has an integrated toolless install and easy removal soft top with improved driver headroom and visibility. The Excursion Top provides added luxury, comfort, style and shade with race-car style cues.

Brembo Brakes

Providing unrivaled stopping power, the four-piston Brembo Brakes come standard on the ROUSH Edition. The slotted Brembo front brake rotors are 14% larger than the standard front brake rotors and feature fixed calipers.

Premium Billet Pedal Covers by Sparco

For improved performance, the Pedal Covers by Sparco provide better foot grip and fits the racing-inspired theme throughout the vehicle. The short accelerator pedal is paired with a shorter and wider brake and clutch pedal for assured control.

Paddle Shifters

While the Slingshot ROUSH Edition is available with a Manual transmission and a custom shifter, all AutoDrive transmission offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters, because nothing connects the driver with the vehicle more than the ability to shift gears. Drivers with an AutoDrive transmission can take control of their drive and shift gears on demand. The Paddle Shifters are designed from high quality composite material to deliver great feedback while driving.

7” Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND and Stage 2 Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit

At the controls of the Rockford Fosgate audio system is Slingshot’s industry-leading 7” Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Offering touchscreen convenience, the infotainment system comes standard with RIDE COMMAND+, which includes Apple CarPlay, GPS navigation, and weather and traffic overlays. The Stage 2 Audio Kit by industry-leading Rockford Fosgate includes a 100-watt Audio System, Automatic Volume Control, and a Plug-and-Play Expandable Amplifier.

To further personalize their race-track-inspired ride, drivers can choose from an assortment of additional factory accessories, including Heated and Cooled Seats, additional storage bags, color-matched rear fender, or upgrade their sound system with a Stage 3 Audio kit featuring integrated speakers behind each vehicle headrest.

THE JACK ROUSH STORY

IN THE BEGINNING

Jack Roush began his automotive career as an engine development engineer for Ford Motor Company in 1964. He soon discovered a passion for drag racing and formed his own team in 1970 with partner Wayne Gapp. The duo went on to win multiple championships in AHRA, NHRA and IHRA Pro Stock drag racing over the next five years.

Combining engineering with entrepreneurship, Roush founded Roush Performance Engineering in 1976 and began selling designs he had created for his own team to the wider world of motorsport. His tenacious, solutions-based approach brought great demand for Roush engines and components for drag, oval-track and hill-climb racing, as well as offshore power boats.

CONTINUED SUCCESS ON AND OFF THE TRACK

In 1984, Roush returned to on-track competition in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) road racing series. Since then, Roush Racing has claimed 24 national championships and titles in the series, including 12 manufacturer’s championships and 119 road racing victories. Roush also earned 10 consecutive 24 Hours of Daytona sedan-class championships, with drivers such as Bill Elliot, Ricky Rudd, Kyle Petty and actor Paul Newman.

In 1988, Roush took his boldest leap yet when he moved his operation south to venture into the world of NASCAR racing. Starting with a single-car team out of Liberty, NC with driver Mark Martin, Roush established an unparalleled reputation for driver development, leading 13 drivers to NASCAR Rookie of the Year Awards and seeing 19 different drivers win in his cars. His multi-car efficiency model would become one of the organization’s most celebrated successes. Roush drivers made up an unprecedented five of the ten “Chase for the Cup” teams in the 2005 Monster Energy Cup season, coming off back-to-back series championship wins in 2003 and 2004.

In 2007, Roush Racing and Fenway Sports Group announced the formation of Roush Fenway Racing, a revolutionary partnership that brought together two iconic organizations. Today, with 325 Cup Series victories, five NASCAR owner championships, and three NASCAR driver’s championships, Roush Fenway Racing continues to be one of the sport’s premiere teams. Jack Roush, now the winningest owner in NASCAR history and an icon of American engineering, was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2017 and is set to be inducted into the 2019 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

BEYOND THE TRACK

Still an engineer at heart, Roush is also renowned for numerous technological and safety innovations. He was involved in the creation of roof flaps to disrupt airflow and prevent stock cars from going airborne, which are now standard equipment for all NASCAR drivers. In addition, Roush engine facilities supply the horsepower for several other teams in both Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series racing. Off the track, he is the founder of Roush Enterprises, a global supplier of automotive product development services to some of the world’s most dynamic industries, with facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia.