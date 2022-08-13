Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla National New Berlin

Ferrandis is eager to get his 2022 outdoor season started after being sidelined from a crash while riding at the press day ahead of the opening round in Pala, California. The reigning 450 Pro Motocross had his thumb repaired and put in the hours to get back on track this season and looks forward to racing his No. 1 YZ450F at the remaining four rounds.

Romano is also eager to return to action this weekend in his home state of New York. Still feeling beat up after his big crash at Round 7 of the championship at the Spring Creek MX Park, he sat out of the Washougal National before the two-week break. The young rookie is ready to race and looks to build on the progress he has made in his debut season. His 250 teammates Matt LeBlanc and Levi Kitchen continue to work on returning to full fitness, and an update on their return will follow at a later date.