WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE AUGUST 13-14

August 13, 2022

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 12.

The second weekend in August sees Suzuki teams in action in the UK and USA.

Buildbase Suzuki riders Christian Iddon and Danny Kent and the GSX-R1000R at Round 6 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Thruxton hoping to keep momentum in their progress throughout the opening half of the season.

In America it’s Round 9 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at New Berlin, NY with Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s Brandon Hartranft and Marshal Weltin on the RM-Z450, while Bar X/ Chaparral riders Carson Mumford, Derek Drake and Preston Kilroy will be racing the RM-Z250.

August 13-14: Round 6. British Superbike Championship. Thruxton. Hampshire. UK

August 13: Round 9. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. New Berlin. NY. USA.

