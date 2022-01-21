THE SEARCH FOR PERFECTION: WELCOME TO MOTOGP 2022

Join us for the unveiling of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing teams for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. See the fresh KTM RC16 liveries and hear the ambitions and goals for the forthcoming Grand Prix campaign.

KTM will surge ahead with their Grand Prix targets in 2022. Two former world champions are in their midst, all four riders are proven GP winners – two in the premier class – and the two outstanding stars of the 2021 Moto2™ campaign come in as rookies to match another term of refinement for the KTM RC16.