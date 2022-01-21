THE SEARCH FOR PERFECTION: WELCOME TO MOTOGP 2022

Join us for the unveiling of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing teams for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. See the fresh KTM RC16 liveries and hear the ambitions and goals for the forthcoming Grand Prix campaign.
KTM will surge ahead with their Grand Prix targets in 2022. Two former world champions are in their midst, all four riders are proven GP winners – two in the premier class – and the two outstanding stars of the 2021 Moto2™ campaign come in as rookies to match another term of refinement for the KTM RC16.
The first pre-season tests in Malaysia and Indonesia draw close so here is the chance to see the new liveries in 2022 because everything gets very fast indeed. The launch will be followed by exclusive media opportunities and materials. Listen to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, as well as new Team Manager Francesco Guidotti, and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez as KTM race management also outline their expectations for the throttle-pinning calendar ahead.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Mountain View, Calif., July 30, 2020 – The third round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship heads to Road Atlanta in Georgia this weekend with Ducati riders Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team) and PJ Jacobsen […]
Rome, February 14th, 2020 – Esaote, an Italian company among the world leaders in the field of medical diagnostic imaging systems, is the Ducati Team’s Official Partner for the 2020 season. The collaboration agreement between the […]