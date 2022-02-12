Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship milestone 50th anniversary

The 50-year milestone of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series is a testament to the popularity and power of the sport, from grassroots beginnings to a preeminent championship series with global reach, appeal, and massive cultural impact. There is no better representation of the current global influence of Pro Motocross than the pair of international athletes that will carry the number one plate as defending champions in 2022 – France’s Dylan Ferrandis, the 450 Class titleholder who rides for Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, and Australia’s Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC’s teenage phenom who currently holds the 250 Class crown.

“The opportunity to enhance our partnership with Lucas Oil and unify our broadcast efforts with Lucas Oil Production Studios was something that will serve the best interest of our sport, our athletes, teams, sponsors, and most importantly, our fans,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “MAVTV Motorsports Network has provided the foundation for live coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship for many years, showcasing the first motos of every National in their entirety. Now, with MAVTV as the series broadcast partner, we have an unprecedented opportunity to provide comprehensive live coverage of all 24 motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class during our landmark 50th anniversary season.

“Beyond that, we can also provide an exclusive global streaming platform in MAVTV Plus that provides on-demand access for not only our domestic fans, but also a very significant portion of our international audience, including the native countries of our respective defending champions in France and Australia. We are incredibly eager and excited for the season ahead with Lucas Oil and MAVTV.”