NEW COMMEMORATIVE LIVERY FOR 2022 MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS ANAHEIM

|ABOUT MOTUL
Founded in 1853, Motul is a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants. In 1989, Motul entered the US market as Motul USA, where it has become well-known for its motorsports-derived automotive and powersports products. Motul also serves heavy-duty industries through its MotulTech division.
Recognized as an innovator of lubrication technologies for more than 150 years, Motul is regarded for its quality, competition-proven products. With the release of 300V in 1971, Motul became the first lubricant manufacturer to formulate a 100% synthetic engine lubricant using esters technology.
Motul is a partner to numerous manufacturer and racing teams with the goal of furthering its technological developments in motorsports. It has invested in international competitions, serving as an official supplier for teams in road racing, trials, enduro, endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d’Or and the Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race.