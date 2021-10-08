Magnificent Most inaugural 6 Hours of Most EWC

Magnificent Most Pole for YART Yamaha

YART Yamaha claimed pole position for the inaugural 6 Hours of Most with superb rides from Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa seeing the official Yamaha Team end the day 0.350 seconds clear of the chasing pack.

The YART Yamaha team will get their final EWC round of the year underway from pole position after 1:33 lap times from all three riders secured them their third pole of the season.

Following a strong free practice on Thursday morning the Austrian squad finished a strong second. Local rider Karel Hanika got qualifying underway with a promising opening lap putting the Czech rider atop of the timesheets before he slipped back to second mid-way through the session. With more pace in the bike, an improvement on his final flying lap saw him return to the top, rounding out the opening session 0.173 seconds clear of second place.

The second session gave Marvin Fritz his first taste of the YART R1 in qualifying conditions, and like his team-mate, he immediately set the pace. Dominating the session until the end, the German finished second, four tenths adrift of the fastest time.

With one more session remaining, Niccolò Canepa stepped aboard the R1. Despite still suffering from a related illness, the Italian stormed to second place before slipping to third by the chequered flag, finishing three tenths behind first.

After a strong second free practice performance, YART returned to the track for the final qualifying sessions of the afternoon.

Karel Hanika was first out for the final session and once again immediately found a good feeling with the R1, setting the quickest time on his first flying lap which kept him at the top for the remainder of the session.

Returning to the track on provisional pole, Fritz picked up where Hanika left off and immediately set the fastest time. Pitting for a fresh rear tyre, the German was able to improve his lap time to a 1:33.541 leaving him half a second clear of Suzuki in second.

With one final 20-minute session to go, Niccolò Canepa took to the 4.149km Most Circuit. The Italian’s 1:34.234 was enough for first place. An improvement to a 1:33.619 on a new Bridgestone rear tyre saw Canepa end the session on top and completed a hat-trick of first place finishes in qualifying two and meant that all three YART riders lapped in the 1:33’s.

The team’s average lap time of 1:33.571 rewarded them with their third pole of the season and five world championship points increasing their total to 52 points.

A strong performance from Gino Rea, Sheridan Morais and Dan Linfoot saw Wojcik Yamaha claim fifth place. An average lap time of 1:34.774 saw the Polish team end the session 1.203 seconds behind YART.

VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES and MOTO AIN will start Saturday’s race from seventh and eighth positions after another pair of good rides.

The 6 Hours of Most gets underway on Saturday 9th October at 11am CET.

Karel Hanika – YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, Time: 1:33.553

“Firstly, it’s really nice to be racing in Most for my home round. I’m really happy about today’s qualifying because once again we’ve showed that we are the fastest team. We worked hard to improve the feeling with the bike and step by step we’re getting there. The team have done a great job so far this week and my team-mates have been really fast, and I’ve also felt really good on the bike. I tried my best to set a good lap to help the team and I’m really happy with the lap time I set. I think we are ready for the 6 Hours but we do need to work out which tyres we will use for the race. Whatever happens all we’re all going to do our best for a good result on Saturday.”

Marvin Fritz – YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, Time: 1:33.541

“I’m really happy with our third pole of the season. We haven’t had much luck from pole this year but we’re determined to turn that around on Saturday. Niccolò hasn’t been very well this week but he was really good today. All three of us were within one tenth which is great because no other team was close to achieving this! The bike and tyres are working really good. It’s really cold here in the morning but the track is really nice in the afternoon. It’s going to be a really hard sprint race and there are other teams who are fast too. Our target is simple and that’s to win because the YART team deserves it after a tough season. We will give it our all and hopefully be at the top of the podium!”

Niccolò Canepa – YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, Time: 1:33.619

“We’re really happy about this pole position, especially from myself because I’ve been really ill and I didn’t think I could ride when I woke up this morning because I felt really bad. The bike is working really well and all three of us are really fast. I have one more day to rest and recover ahead of the race on Saturday. We have no pressure on us regarding the championship so we’re going to give it our all and hopefully achieve a good result.”

Mandy Kainz – YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, Team Manager

“It’s been a long but good day for us. We secured another pole position, five from the last six races! I think we are well prepared for Saturday’s race. We came to Most as the team to beat and there was a lot of expectation on us to get pole position. To be honest I wasn’t so sure because we haven’t been here with the Bridgestone tyres, but they are working really well with the R1 here at Most. All three riders rode incredibly well but especially Niccolò who has been really sick over the last few days, I didn’t expect him to ride today if I’m honest! But he rode really well and like Karel and Marvin put in a brilliant lap time. All three riders managed more or less the same lap time and we were the only team to have all three riders in the 33’s, which is a confidence boost for us! The 6 Hours will be a sprint compared to the usual races this season with two 24-hours and the 12-hour, but I think we have the right bike, tyres and for sure the right riders, but all we can do now is prepare as well as we can and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”