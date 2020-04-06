MotoGP Suzuki Riders Race in the First Ever Live Online Race!

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 5.

With the world in lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, we look at what some of Suzuki’s riders and teams have been getting up to in isolation to stay safe and healthy before global motorcycle racing gets underway again. Today, Team Suzuki Ecstar…

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Joan Mir made history on March 29th by joining MotoGP™ rivals in the first ever live online race, hosted by Dorna and MotoGP.com using the latest official MotoGP computer game.

This was a breakthrough moment as motorcycle racers and fans are forced to sit out the pandemic, and a welcome and fun programme that was live on the MotoGP.com YouTube. And with more than 600,000 views so far has proved popular with more events in the pipeline. So if you missed the 40-minute show, tune in and watch.

Rins has also launched a new colouring competition on his Facebook page with some exclusive Hawkers Co. x Alex Rins Sunglasses for the winner, but head to his page soon as entries close on April 15th : ALEX RINS FACEBOOK.

Mir, amongst other things, has a video of him and Rins inviting Suzuki fans to send in photos of themselves in their favourite Team Suzuki Ecstar merchandise, which you can check out on his page: JOAN MIR FACEBOOK.

And Suzuki MotoGP Test Rider Sylvain Guintoli has produced a video from his van in his driveway at home, with his personal GSX-R1000 in the background, explaining all about HOW and WHY riders started using the leg-dangle technique. Well worth a look, along with his other informative videos via his Facebook page: SYLVAIN GUINTOLI FACEBOOK

Other Team Suzuki Ecstar members, although wishing to get back on track at the soonest, have been baking bread, keeping fit, fixing their motorcycles, and, in the case of Team Suzuki Ecstar Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi, building more Radio Controlled racing cars.