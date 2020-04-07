MINI TAKES THE STATES: Legendary Road Rally Postponed Till 2021

Woodcliff Lake, N.J., April 6, 2020. In light of the current crisis, MINI USA announced today the official postponement of MINI TAKES THE STATES. The legendary road rally for MINI owners, which was set to take place from July 18 – 26, 2020, will be rescheduled for summer 2021.

“For the benefit of our MINI community and everyone that we’d come in contact with along the journey, in the cities and towns and on the back roads, we have made this very difficult and emotional decision.” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “We know that this is truly disappointing news to our MINI community, as it is for the entire MINI USA team and to our partners who work tirelessly for months to make MINI TAKES THE STATES an amazing adventure.”

The current plan calls for MINI TAKES THE STATES to rally along the same route initially planned for this summer, from Burlington, Vermont, to Spartanburg, South Carolina, sometime in July 2021.

“In light of the uncertainty we’re all facing, it’s the right thing to do to protect each other, our families, our neighbors and our future,” added Peyton.

MTTS 2018 attracted more than 3,600 MINI owners who took part in the Rally to the Rockies, with 1,000+ MINIs on the road each day. The two groups drove on two separate routes, one starting in Orlando, Fla., and the other in Portland, Ore., converging in Keystone, Colo., for a three-day festival of all things MINI. The group of loyal MINI owners travelled a total of more than 5,000 miles through 15 cities and 14 states. At times the group swelled to more than 1,000 owners and 500 vehicles of all shapes, colors and sizes on each route.

Stay tuned for more updates or visit MINITAKESTHESTATES.com

About MINI in the US

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 121 MINI passenger car dealers in 39 states. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.