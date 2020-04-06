With the launch of the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser: Should Indian and Harley-Davidson be Worried? Yes. Should you care? Yes. First, the Engine: BMW’s biggest boxer (1802cc) churns out 116 lbs-ft of pure torque at just 3000rpm. Height of BMW Style: Classic 1930’s BMW R5 sculpting with mechanical simplicity blended with art. Competitive Pricing: Want a Harley-Davidson Low Rider or Indian Chief Dark Horse? You will want to check out the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser as the price it right between its competitors. Impressive Standard Technology: Three riding modes, ASC Automatic Stability Control, MSR engine drag torque control, Reverse assist and Hillstart Control, ABS and LED lighting. Model Choices: Four versions of the R18 are available to suit any rider from ape hangers to solo seats, drag bars, chrome and blacked out choices. What more could you ask for?

Competition is great for riders, it creates better motorcycles, better pricing and more choice. BMW has really stepped up here with the 2021 BMW R18 Cruiser and call me impressed!

I’ve have done many articles and features on the BMW R18 Cruiser in the past on my site, Total Motorcycle, which are highlighted below. I believe in delivering the best information, photos and features for my readers that you can find on the internet. As I always say, if you are not getting your information from Total Motorcycle, then you are not getting the TOTAL picture.

Also, I wanted to say “Thanks for supporting Total Motorcycle in these times of crisis”; it isn’t easy for any of us, and I appreciate you came here, read this and clicked around. thank you!

The new R 18 invokes our history and the iconic hallmarks of our brand which we have worked very hard on. The result: a cruiser that is full of character boasting a boxer engine with the most displacement that we have ever built as well as timeless design features, such as the white double striping on the R 18 First Edition.

We have counted on the boxer since 1923 – by conviction. The 1802 ccm two-cylinder boxer engine of the R 18 is the boxer with the most displacement that we have ever built. It delivers its maximum torque of 158 Nm at 3000 rpm. From 2000 rpm to 4000 rpm, it always delivers over 150 Nm, meaning a consistently high torque with the typical running characteristics of a boxer. At 4750 rpm, the Big Boxer delivers 67 kW (91 hp). Thereby combining its core tradition with modern technology. For pure emotion on the road.

A multitude of possibilities: The BMW Motorrad Concept Bikes R 18 and R 18 /2.

With the modern BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 Custom Cruiser, BMW Motorrad adds a new facet to the Heritage concept.

The BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 – a purist, historically inspired version of the big boxer – was presented by the BMW Group at the Concorso d’Eleganza in the Villa d’Este at Lake Como in the early summer. Six months later, at the world’s biggest motorcycle show – the EICMA in Milan – BMW Motorrad now presents its second sensational concept bike based on a big boxer engine: the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 (pronounced: “Slash Two”). It is the stylistic opposite of the Concept R 18: a modern, dynamic custom cruiser with a performance appeal that is somewhat rougher round the edges. As such, the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 demonstrates yet another potential expression of the Heritage concept, providing an impressive example of the flexibility and wide-ranging customisation options offered by this basic architecture.

The presentation at the EICMA will take place exclusively by means of films and photographs.

Go Big or Go Home they say. BMW engineers just created a monster engine, in fact it is BMW’s biggest Engine ever! BMW didn’t want just a large engine, they wanted a huge boxer engine, one that would thunder down the road and the “Big Boxer” was forged. Each cylinder is over 900cc in size and the engine is so big they had to split it in two, vertically, to create it! Now they are mounting it into their first cruiser the 2020 BMW R18/2 since the BMW R1200C in 2004, over 16 years ago. Goes to show what you can do when you are inspired and put your passion into it. Want to read more about this incredible achievement?

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time with historical roots and full torque.

Motorcycling in its most authentic form: instinct over mind, technology not for its own sake but as a way of creating space for fantasy and powerful emotion rather than sober contemplation and objective calculation. This was the message that accompanied the debut of the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May 2019 – a striking revival of the BMW Motorrad brand core, namely the boxer engine…

On Friday, 3 April 2020, the new BMW R 18 will celebrate its long-awaited world premiere. BMW Motorrad will officially present the announced production bike featuring the Big Boxer for the cruiser segment.

“All of us at BMW Motorrad are very much looking forward to the absolute highlight of the year for us – the world premiere of the BMW R 18,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “BMW Motorrad achieved record sales for the ninth year in succession in 2019. With the R 18 and the associated entry into the cruiser segment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy with the clear goal of becoming the number one in the premium segment worldwide”…

Motorcycling in its most authentic form: instinct over mind, technology not for its own sake but as a way of creating space for fantasy and powerful emotion rather than sober contemplation and objective calculation. This was the message that accompanied the debut of the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May 2019 – a striking revival of the BMW Motorrad brand core, namely the boxer engine…

Tradition, modern design, history, power, elegance. Words that go well together but extremely hard to put into metal. At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW Motorrad has shocked riders with its re-entry into the cruiser segment with the BMW Motorrad Concept R18. Big, bold and beautiful and transports the essence of the big BMW Motorrad classics into the modern age, or in other words, it is taking a historical motorcycle design and giving it a modern, custom attitude. A must see at Total Motorcycle.com