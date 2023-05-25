Muddy conditions greet riders of John Penton GNCC Ohio

The John Penton GNCC was the seventh stop on the series calendar. Riders had to contend with the muddy conditions that greeted them in Millfield, OH. In the XC3 race, Beta factory rider, Jay Lipscomb got out to a great start and had the lead through the opening lap. He ran into a couple of issues from the course terrain that led to him finishing on the podium in 2nd. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson rode a steady race but was unable to crack the top five. Evan Smith didn’t get off to a great start but was able to make some passes. Midway thru the race Smith got caught up in race traffic which cost some time ultimately landing him in 8th place on the day.
Event Results
Jay Lipscomb
2nd Place
Class: XC3
Jon Johnson
7th Place
Class: XC2
Evan Smith
8th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The John Penton GNCC was a decent race for me. I got out to a good lead in the first lap but struggled to put together another good lap the rest of the race on such a technical track. I settled into 2nd and basically rode there the rest of the race just trying to get to the finish.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The John Penton was good to me. I was able to get 7th in XC2 and 13 overall on a very technical muddy track. Thanks to everyone who makes this possible.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Good day at the Penton GNCC. Muddy conditions like I love to ride. I didn’t get the start I needed but made some moves early to get into a good spot. My bike was working great in the slick singletrack. But I made a few bad decisions and got stuck behind some lappers and lost far too much valuable time. I can’t wait for another go in two weeks!”
