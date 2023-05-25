Muddy conditions greet riders of John Penton GNCC Ohio

Lipscomb 2nd, Johnson & Smith Top 10 The John Penton GNCC was the seventh stop on the series calendar. Riders had to contend with the muddy conditions that greeted them in Millfield, OH. In the XC3 race, Beta factory rider, Jay Lipscomb got out to a great start and had the lead through the opening lap. He ran into a couple of issues from the course terrain that led to him finishing on the podium in 2nd. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson rode a steady race but was unable to crack the top five. Evan Smith didn’t get off to a great start but was able to make some passes. Midway thru the race Smith got caught up in race traffic which cost some time ultimately landing him in 8th place on the day.