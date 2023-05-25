MXGP Yamaha Rider Undergoes Wrist Surgery and potential return

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts successfully underwent surgery with hand and wrist specialist Dr. Joris Duerinkx on May 24th in Genk, Belgium. The surgery was performed to repair the left wrist injury that was sustained in the MX2 Qualifying Race at the MXGP of France in Villars Sous Ecot.

Going into the MXGP of France, Geerts had established a solid 48-point lead in the MX2 World Championship and was enjoying a strong start to his 2023 MX2 title charge, in which he celebrated six race wins, five podium finishes, and three Grand Prix wins aboard his YZ250FM. Despite his absence from the French Grand Prix, the 23-year-old Belgian still leads the MX2 World Championship by 1-point.

Over the next few weeks, Geerts will work closely with his medical team, who will monitor his progress and adjust his treatment plan as needed. An update on his potential return to action will be shared in due course.

Yamaha Motor Europe and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team wish Jago a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back on track when he is fully fit and ready to return.