Crazy win for race-prepared Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special at Ridge Motorsports Park

HARLEY-DAVIDSON PAN AMERICA 1250 RIDERS NOTCH TWO WINS IN SUPER HOOLIGAN RACING AT RIDGE MOTORSPORTS PARK

Cody Wyman and Jake Lewis Win as Pan America Riders Claim Four of Six Podium Positions

MILWAUKEE (June 30, 2024) – KWR/Harley-Davidson rider Cody Wyman and Team Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson rider Jake Lewis each rode race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 Special motorcycles to race victories in a Mission Super Hooligan double-header weekend at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash. With his win Wyman moves up to second place in series points after four of 10 scheduled races. The Mission Super Hooligan road racing championship, held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series, features 750cc-and-up high-bar race-prepared street bikes from the world’s premier motorcycle manufacturers.

On Saturday, pouring rain created challenging racing conditions and caused the race distance to be shortened from 8 to 6 laps of the 2.47-mile, 16-turn Ridge course. On the first lap, Wyman jumped from eighth position on the starting grid to second place and took the lead on lap 2 with a pass of Team Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson rider Cory West. Wyman was leading by 1.3 seconds when the race was red flagged for a crashed bike on the track surface. West led Wyman briefly when the race was re-started, but West slid off the track in turn 3 and Wyman, in smooth control on the wet surface, sped away from the field. KWR/Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Schultz moved into second place. Wyman crossed the finish line 7.99 seconds clear of Schultz for a 1-2 finish for the KWR/Harley-Davidson team. S&S/Indian rider Tyler O’Hara finished in third place, more than 13 seconds behind Wyman.

“This was a crazy win,” said Wyman. “The team had to fix the bike after I went off the track in practice on Friday. We were down but this team never quits, and they worked all night to get us ready to race. My teammate Hayden helped me out a lot on set-up. I was feeling really good about our chances in the wet today and we finished 1-2 for the team and Harley-Davidson.”

On a dry track on Sunday, West, Lewis, and O’Hara broke away from the field on lap 2, and Lewis got past West for the lead on lap 3. Lewis then pulled away, opening a gap of more than 4 seconds by lap 6 of the 8-lap race. A short off-track bobble on the final lap cost Lewis some time but he still beat O’Hara to the finish by 2.00 seconds. West finished third, 4.895 seconds back.

“I was really bummed after sliding off in the rain on the first lap yesterday,” said Lewis. “I was out to pay back the team today. The bike felt great on the warm-up lap, and once I got the lead it was just charge, charge, charge to the win.”

After 4 of 10 rounds in the 2024 Mission Super Hooligan series O’Hara leads with 69 points. Cody Wyman jumps from fourth to second place with 64 points, followed by West with 57 points, S&S/Indian rider Troy Herfoss with 49 points, Lewis with 45 points, and Schultz with 39 points.

The Mission Super Hooligan series returns to action July 12-14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif. during the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey.

Mission Super Hooligan National Championships – Ridge Motorsports Park Race 1

Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR/Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Hawk Mazzotta (IND) Roland Sands Racing Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Jeff Lane (KTM) Lane Racing Gray Area KTM Jordan Eubanks (KTM) Ready To Ride Stefano Mesa (ENE) Tytlers Cycle Racing Andrew Berkley (KTM) Underground Racing Team Adan Mendoz (KTM) Organon Group Kole King (TRI) King Performance Paul Canale (BMW) Team Orthopedics Mike Boyce (KTM) 3D Motorsports Mitchel Stein (YAM) Team MIM

Mission Super Hooligan National Championships – Ridge Motorsports Park Race 2