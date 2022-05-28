Mugello & Sachsenring red flags and restarts define MotoGP eSport Championship

Piero Ricciuti steps on the podium in Race 2 of the first round of the MotoGP eSport Championship at Mugello while he finishes eighth in Race 1 at the Sachsenring

Piero Ricciuti took his first podium finish with the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team in Race 2 of the first round of the MotoGP eSport Championship, held this evening with Lenovo Legion PCs inside the paddock of the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.

After finishing eighth in the first race, which took place in wet conditions on the virtual version of the Sachsenring circuit, the Italian rider was able to make up for it in the second round, which took place in dry conditions at Mugello. Starting with the third-fastest time in a race that had to restart several times due to red flags, Piero was able to maintain his concentration to first gaining a position on Saveri and then managing to close the gap on Trastevere with a few laps to go.

Ricciuti then engaged in a heated duel with his rival. On the last lap, however, Piero was not close enough to attempt a further attack and had to settle for second, thanks to which he secured fourth place in the overall standings after Round 1.

Piero Ricciuti aka PieroRicciuti55 (#5 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“In Race 1, I made a good start from the sixth position and managed to climb immediately up to the fourth place and then make up ground on third. I overtook him, but two corners in, I got a block pass from him and crashed. After restarting, I had a technical problem and fell again, finishing eleventh. Fortunately, I found a good rhythm again, which allowed me to recover up to the eighth position. In Race 2, I had an excellent feeling with the bike: I started third, and after overtaking Andrea on the second lap, I was able to catch Trastevere and put up a good fight with him for the win. Unfortunately, we missed something today, and he was really good. Anyway, I am happy because we picked up important points for the championship!”

Round 2 of the MotoGP eSport Championship will be contested online on 1st July, with Race 1 at the Le Mans and Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen.