Round 16 Denver – AMA Supercross Championship Results

Just two weeks after claiming a career-best result of P4 at East Rutherford, Vohland continued that impressive form by finishing third position in Heat 1 on his KTM 250 SX-F, completing the opening lap in fifth and climbing into P3 for a direct transfer into the Main Event.
A holeshot in the Main Event put Vohland in the lead over the course of the opening laps, before he settled into P3. A fall with just under 10 minutes to run, however, bumped him down the order, and he remounted to take the checkered flag in a hard-fought sixth place. He’s still P5 in the western regional standings with a single round remaining.
Maximus Vohland: “I got off to a great start in the Main and went into the early lead, but I made some mistakes on lap three and then went down. After that, I just pushed as hard as I could to get back to sixth position, where I rounded out the race. Not what we wanted this weekend and I was really expecting a lot more of myself – I am really looking forward to making amends in the final race of Supercross season next weekend. I really want to finish out on the Salt Lake podium.”
The 2023 AMA Supercross Championship finals will be hosted in Salt Lake City next Saturday night, where the second 250SX East/West Showdown will see Vohland once again joined by eastern regional teammate Tom Vialle to complete the season.
Next Race: May 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah
Results 250SX West Class – Denver
1. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 21 laps
2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, +1.353
3. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, +21.231
OTHER KTM
6. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM
7. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM
14. Max Miller (USA), KTM
19. Kaeden Amerine (USA), KTM
Standings 250SX West Class 2023 after 8 of 9 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 197
2. RJ Hampshire, 163
3. Enzo Lopes, 137
OTHER KTM
5. Maximus Vohland, 121
10. Derek Kelley, 86
21. Joshua Varize, 33
22. Max Miller, 19