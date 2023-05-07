Round 16 Denver – AMA Supercross Championship Results

DENVER, Colo. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was solely represented by Maximus Vohland in round 16 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, where the 250SX West contender rode to sixth position at the conclusion of the penultimate Main Event of the season.

With 450SX teammates Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, and Marvin Musquin currently sidelined through injury, all attention was on 20-year-old Vohland in Denver and he started strongly by qualifying a convincing fourth place this afternoon.

Just two weeks after claiming a career-best result of P4 at East Rutherford, Vohland continued that impressive form by finishing third position in Heat 1 on his KTM 250 SX-F, completing the opening lap in fifth and climbing into P3 for a direct transfer into the Main Event.

A holeshot in the Main Event put Vohland in the lead over the course of the opening laps, before he settled into P3. A fall with just under 10 minutes to run, however, bumped him down the order, and he remounted to take the checkered flag in a hard-fought sixth place. He’s still P5 in the western regional standings with a single round remaining.

Maximus Vohland: “I got off to a great start in the Main and went into the early lead, but I made some mistakes on lap three and then went down. After that, I just pushed as hard as I could to get back to sixth position, where I rounded out the race. Not what we wanted this weekend and I was really expecting a lot more of myself – I am really looking forward to making amends in the final race of Supercross season next weekend. I really want to finish out on the Salt Lake podium.”

The 2023 AMA Supercross Championship finals will be hosted in Salt Lake City next Saturday night, where the second 250SX East/West Showdown will see Vohland once again joined by eastern regional teammate Tom Vialle to complete the season.

Next Race: May 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Results 250SX West Class – Denver

1. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 21 laps

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, +1.353

3. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, +21.231

OTHER KTM

6. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM

7. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM

14. Max Miller (USA), KTM

19. Kaeden Amerine (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX West Class 2023 after 8 of 9 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 197

2. RJ Hampshire, 163

3. Enzo Lopes, 137

OTHER KTM

5. Maximus Vohland, 121

10. Derek Kelley, 86

21. Joshua Varize, 33

22. Max Miller, 19