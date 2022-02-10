National Enduro Sumter National Wedgefield & Super Enduro World Championship GP Hungary Results

The National Enduro Series kicked in South Carolina for the Sumter National. This enduro is known for being hard to tame. Pair that with the conditions being rougher than they were a year ago and just being able to survive the event is an achievement in itself. Unfortunately, for our NE Pro1 rider Evan Smith, making it to the finish line wasn’t in the cards as he had to retire early from the race. In the NE Pro2 class, Jon Johnson survived some early crashes and won a test to put him on the podium in 3rd in his class. Next round of the NEPG is in May, so the focus for Smith and Johnson is to get tuned up for the opening round of the GNCC in a couple weeks.
Results:
Evan Smith – DNF | NE Pro1
Jon Johnson – 3rd Place | NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 390 RR
“It was awesome to get back to racing this weekend in Sumter. The whole team had everything set and ready to start the year off great. The bikes and the setup looked awesome! Looking forward to the next round.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I really struggled to stay off the ground early on in the race losing valuable time that I was unfortunately unable to makeup but I was able to smooth up halfway through the race and put together a test win and land on the box.”
Super Enduro World Championship
GP Hungary
Budapest, Hungary
February 5th, 2022
The second round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship was held in Budapest, Hungary in front of a large crowd of race fans. Riders had to adapt to drier and more slippery conditions than what they experienced at the first round in Poland. Beta rider, Jonny Walker had a very consistent night. He raced the leaders hard all night and finish each of the three heats in third place, naturally putting him third on the podium at the end of the event. With two rounds in the books, Walker is tied for third in the championship points. Tim Apolle, a support rider for Beta, is seeing improvement in his riding. He bookended a 5th place finish between two 8th place finishes in the three heats to finish 7th overall on the night. Next SuperEnduro event is to be held Israel.
Results:
Jonny Walker – 3rd / 3rd / 3rd – 3rd Place Overall | Prestige Class
Tim Apolle – 8th / 5th / 8th – 7th Place Overall | Prestige Class
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“It was a good night for me. Three third-place results to get on the podium in third is really positive. I felt like my speed was good. There were a few places on the track where the guys ahead of me were a little faster, but overall, I was really happy with my riding and my bike. The track was a lot drier than we had in Poland, but it was fun to race. I’m really looking forward to the next round now, these first two events have been good for me, and with some more work before I go to Israel, I know I can get a little faster.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“Happy faces in Budapest. It was so much fun to start in a packed arena! I feel like I’m improving and I am very happy about my top 5 result in the heat race. Thanks to all supporters who accompany me on my way. Of course, I’m ambitious and I have so much in my head that I want to work on next. But I’m on the right track and I’m hungry to keep going…because it is fun!”
