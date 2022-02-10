National Enduro Sumter National Wedgefield & Super Enduro World Championship GP Hungary Results

Jonny Walker Factory 300 RR “It was a good night for me. Three third-place results to get on the podium in third is really positive. I felt like my speed was good. There were a few places on the track where the guys ahead of me were a little faster, but overall, I was really happy with my riding and my bike. The track was a lot drier than we had in Poland, but it was fun to race. I’m really looking forward to the next round now, these first two events have been good for me, and with some more work before I go to Israel, I know I can get a little faster.”