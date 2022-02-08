MX2 Results – LaCapelle-Marival France

The complete Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad ventured south to LaCapelle-Marival, France, for their first appointment of the new term this past weekend. The technical layout provided Kay de Wolf and Roan Van De Moosdijk with a valuable opportunity to learn more about the FC 250 in a competitive setting. The duo experienced success in their first outing in new colorus.

Kay de Wolf utilised the power within his FC 250 to claim the holeshot in the first MX2 encounter and was unchallenged from there, winning the moto with an advantage of four seconds. De Wolf was just as brilliant in moto two, as he took another victory and topped the overall classification in the MX2 category. Racing against the 450F riders in the ‘Super Final’ at the end of the day, when the circuit was at its roughest, he battled for a podium spot before settling for fourth, a ranking that left him as the strongest MX2 rider.

The rider who trailed Kay de Wolf in the two motos was Roan Van De Moosdijk, who competed aboard the FC 250 for the very first time. Moosdijk chased de Wolf to the checkered flag in both motos to record a 2-2 scorecard in his debut. A similar scenario played out in the ‘Super Final’ race, as Moosdijk ended fifth and trailed his teammate by just six seconds. Securing a trophy in his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing debut, momentum was gained after a productive winter period.

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers also secured a podium finish at LaCapelle-Marival, as a 4-4 scorecard left him in third overall in the competitive MX1 division.

The opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship beckons now – the Grand Prix of Great Britain will open that campaign on February 20. The Husqvarna Factory Racing riders will finalise their pre-season preparation at another international event, Hawkstone Park in the United Kingdom, this weekend.

Kay de Wolf: “It was a pretty good day! I had pole position and then got the holeshot in the first moto, so I just led the way from the beginning. I had a lot of fun on the track – it was really technical and grippy. I had another holeshot in the second moto and just did my own thing. I was third in the ‘Super Final’ against the MX1 riders and almost made the pass for second, but could not make a move against the 450F. I lost third two laps from the end, but finished fourth and was the best MX2 rider. A good day!”

Roan Van De Moosdijk: “It was a really positive day – I felt comfortable on the bike and track straight away. The motos were great as well. It just felt like a normal practice day with Kay, like how we have been riding in Spain over the last month. We know that we are going in a good way and it was very nice to get a feel for the bike during a proper race day. We have one more pre-season race to go and then the MXGP series will begin!”

Results – LaCapelle-Marival, France

MX2 Overall

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 44pts; 3. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 38pts

MX2 Moto One

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 25:50.000; 2. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 25:54.988; 3. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 26:11.641

MX2 Moto Two

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 25:39.430; 2. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 25:40.538; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 25:41.511

MX1 Overall

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 50pts; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 44pts; 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 36pts

MX1 Moto One

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 25:47.366; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 25:50.900; 3. Henry Jacobi (Honda) 26:16.351… 4. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 26:21.178

MX1 Moto Two

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 25:49.048; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 25:50.212; 3. Jed Beaton (Kawasaki) 26:17.451… 4. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 26:27.210

Super Final

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 24:15.496; 2. Ben Watson (Kawasaki) 24:18.541; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 24:22.850… 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 24:37.743; 5. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 24:43.403