National Hare & Hound Lovelock – EnduroCross Reno – Buckwheat 100 GNCC Newburg Results

EnduroCross – Round 3 Reno, NV The third round of Enduro Cross was in Reno, Nevada. This round wasn’t too kind to both of our riders. In the Super EnduroCross class Tim got off to a great start with his best hot lap so far of the three rounds. However, in the second race of the night, he crashed and banged up his knee and wasn’t able to return to action. In the Women’s Pro class, Morgan also started well but got tangled up in the first corner and wasn’t able to do better than a third-place finish. Results: Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro Tim Apolle – 6 / 16 / — – Super EnduroCross Photos by: Diahann Tanke