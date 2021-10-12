National Hare & Hound Lovelock – EnduroCross Reno – Buckwheat 100 GNCC Newburg Results

Round 8 of the National Hare & Hound had championship implications. With just one event left on the calendar, Joe Wasson and teammate Zane Roberts were running 1st & 2nd in the championship points. To clinch the title Wasson would just have to finish ahead of Roberts in the race. Zane was on Joe’s tail testing him several times throughout the race, but Joe was able to fend off any challenges from Zane to finish ahead and leave Lovelock, Nevada as the 2021 AMA National Hare & Hound Pro Champion! This hard-earned title is also Beta Racing’s first NHHA championship in the Open Pro class. Congratulations Joe!!
Results:
Joe Wasson – Open Pro – 2nd
2021 Pro Champion
Zane Roberts – Open Pro – 3rd
Photos by: Kato
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The race day started out really good! I was incredibly nervous going into this race knowing I could wrap the championship up one race early. I started out riding sloppy. I had arm pump and felt like I’d never ridden before but I kept everything together and had some seriously good battles. I was able to come away with a second overall and wrap up the 2021 National Championship!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“The second to last round of the Hare and Hound series was a blast! Rain in the days leading up to the race and cool temps made for some epic battles. With wet dirt and good visibility, everyone was pushing the pace and battling hard. After two hours of trading paint and swapping places, I was able to bring it home in 3rd place. Not quite where I want to be but a good result nonetheless. Congrats to my teammate and the entire team for bringing home the Open Pro Championship this year!”
EnduroCross – Round 3
Reno, NV
The third round of Enduro Cross was in Reno, Nevada. This round wasn’t too kind to both of our riders. In the Super EnduroCross class Tim got off to a great start with his best hot lap so far of the three rounds. However, in the second race of the night, he crashed and banged up his knee and wasn’t able to return to action. In the Women’s Pro class, Morgan also started well but got tangled up in the first corner and wasn’t able to do better than a third-place finish.
Results:
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro
Tim Apolle – 6 / 16 / — – Super EnduroCross
Photos by: Diahann Tanke
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“Reno Endurocross was a tough one, the track was very difficult and I just felt off all day. I had a good jump off the start but ended up getting taken out after the first corner. After that, I wasn’t able to put it together for a better finish and ended the night in 3rd.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I’m disappointed with my race in Reno, Nevada for the EnduroCross. Everything started well, I had my best hot lap result so far, finishing in the top 5. But in the second race I fell and injured my knee. It just feels bad not to have shown what I can do in the races. I hope to be able to start again on October 23rd in Arizona!”
Buckwheat 100 GNCC – Round 12
Newburg, WV
GNCC racing returned to West Virginia for the final time this season for the Buckwheat 100. More rain this week made conditions soggy. The sun finally came out Saturday afternoon in time for the race. The PM race kicked off with Thorn getting off to a good start and Max battling for a top-three spot as well. Both riders would suffer some bad luck. An issue caused Thorn to retire and Max required a replacement of a brake line, but he charged back to finish in 6th place. The final GNCC of the year is October 24th in Crawfordsville, IN.
Results:
Thorn Devlin – DNF – XC2
Max Fernandez – 6th – XC3
Photos by: Ken Hill
Thorn Devlin
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a good start and was 2nd going into woods. But luck wasn’t with us today. I got stuck at the end of lap 1, then ran into another problem that forced me to retire from the race. Looking forward to finishing the GNCC season strong at the end of the month.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“On lap 1 stayed in the mix. Toward the end of the lap, I lost my brakes. We got them fixed and went back out and pushed hard. On the last lap, I passed the rider in 5th but fell back halfway through the lap. Overall, I had a lot of fun.”
